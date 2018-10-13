Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2018-19 regular season roster
The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Markel Crawford, guard Brandon Goodwin and center Doral Moore to finalize the team’s opening night roster for the 2018-19 regular season, General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.
The Grizzlies’ roster stands at 17 players, including two-way players D.J. Stephens and Yuta Watanabe, who will be eligible to play for both the Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. An updated roster is attached.
Crawford (6-4, 210) competed in five preseason games and averaged 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.8 minutes after he was signed by Memphis on August 15.
Goodwin (6-2, 180) appeared in four preseason games and averaged 3.3 points in 5.8 minutes after signing with the Grizzlies on September 4.
Moore (7-1, 280) saw action in three preseason games and averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.6 minutes after he was signed by Memphis on August 30.
2018-19 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES ROSTER
ALPHABETICAL ROSTER
|
No.
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
Wt.
|
Birthdate
|
Prior to NBA/Home Country
|
NBA Yrs
|
1
|
Kyle Anderson
|
F
|
6-9
|
230
|
9/20/1993
|
UCLA/USA
|
4
|
24
|
Dillon Brooks
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
220
|
1/22/1996
|
Oregon/Canada
|
1
|
8
|
MarShon Brooks
|
G
|
6-5
|
200
|
1/26/1989
|
Providence/USA
|
4
|
3
|
Jevon Carter
|
G
|
6-2
|
196
|
9/14/1995
|
West Virginia/USA
|
R
|
18
|
Omri Casspi
|
F
|
6-9
|
225
|
6/22/1988
|
Maccabi Tel Aviv/Israel
|
9
|
11
|
Mike Conley
|
G
|
6-1
|
175
|
10/11/1987
|
Ohio State/USA
|
11
|
33
|
Marc Gasol
|
C
|
7-1
|
255
|
1/29/1985
|
Akasvayu Girona/Spain
|
10
|
0
|
JaMychal Green
|
F
|
6-9
|
227
|
6/21/1990
|
Alabama/USA
|
4
|
5
|
Andrew Harrison
|
G
|
6-6
|
213
|
10/28/1994
|
Kentucky/USA
|
2
|
13
|
Jaren Jackson Jr.
|
F/C
|
6-11
|
242
|
9/15/1999
|
Michigan State/USA
|
R
|
6
|
Shelvin Mack
|
G
|
6-3
|
203
|
4/22/1990
|
Butler/USA
|
7
|
25
|
Chandler Parsons
|
F
|
6-10
|
230
|
10/25/1988
|
Florida/USA
|
7
|
10
|
Ivan Rabb
|
F
|
6-10
|
220
|
2/4/1997
|
California/USA
|
1
|
7
|
Wayne Selden Jr.
|
G/F
|
6-5
|
230
|
9/30/1994
|
Kansas/USA
|
2
|
20
|
D.J. Stephens 2W
|
G/F
|
6-5
|
188
|
12/19/1990
|
Memphis/USA
|
1
|
17
|
Garrett Temple
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
195
|
5/8/1986
|
LSU/USA
|
8
|
12
|
Yuta Watanabe 2W
|
G/F
|
6-9
|
205
|
10/13/1994
|
George Washington/Japan
|
R
* - 2W indicates a Two-Way Player who will be eligible to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.
COACHING AND TRAINING STAFF
- Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff (Minnesota)
- Assistant Coach Chad Forcier (Seattle Pacific)
- Assistant Coach Jerry Stackhouse (North Carolina)
- Assistant Coach Greg Buckner (Clemson)
- Assistant Coach Vitaly Potapenko (Wright State)
- Assistant Coach Nick Van Exel (Cincinnati)
- Assistant Coach Adam Mazarei (Redlands)
- Assistant Coach/Player Development J.J. Outlaw (Villanova)
- Assistant Coach/Player Development Kevin Burleson (Minnesota)
- Director of Sports Medicine Eric Oetter (Georgia)
- Medical Director Allen Gruver (Upper Iowa)
- Head Athletic Trainer David Crewe (Wisconsin-La Crosse)
- Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chattin Hill (Central Washington)
NUMERICAL ROSTER
- 0 JaMychal Green
- 1 Kyle Anderson
- 3 Jevon Carter
- 5 Andrew Harrison
- 6 Shelvin Mack
- 7 Wayne Selden Jr.
- 8 MarShon Brooks
- 10 Ivan Rabb
- 11 Mike Conley
- 12 Yuta Watanabe
- 13 Jaren Jackson Jr.
- 17 Garrett Temple
- 18 Omri Casspi
- 20 D.J. Stephens
- 24 Dillon Brooks
- 25 Chandler Parsons
- 33 Marc Gasol
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE
- Dillon Brooks (DILL-en)
- Jevon Carter (Je-VOHN)
- Omri Casspi (OME-ree Caspee)
- JaMychal Green (Ja-Michael)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (JAIR-in)
- Ivan Rabb (EYE-vin RAB)
- D.J. Stephens (STEF-ens)
- Yuta Watanabe (YOU-tuh wah-tuh-NAH-bay)
- Chad Forcier (FOR-see-ay)
- Vitaly Potapenko (po-TAH-pen-ko)
- Adam Mazarei (MAZ-er-ee)
- Eric Oetter (Otter)
- Allen Gruver (GROOVE-er)
- David Crewe (Crew)