Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2018-19 regular season roster

The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Markel Crawford, guard Brandon Goodwin and center Doral Moore to finalize the team’s opening night roster for the 2018-19 regular season, General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.

The Grizzlies’ roster stands at 17 players, including two-way players D.J. Stephens and Yuta Watanabe, who will be eligible to play for both the Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. An updated roster is attached.

Crawford (6-4, 210) competed in five preseason games and averaged 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.8 minutes after he was signed by Memphis on August 15.

Goodwin (6-2, 180) appeared in four preseason games and averaged 3.3 points in 5.8 minutes after signing with the Grizzlies on September 4.

Moore (7-1, 280) saw action in three preseason games and averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.6 minutes after he was signed by Memphis on August 30.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.

2018-19 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES ROSTER

ALPHABETICAL ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Yrs 1 Kyle Anderson F 6-9 230 9/20/1993 UCLA/USA 4 24 Dillon Brooks G/F 6-6 220 1/22/1996 Oregon/Canada 1 8 MarShon Brooks G 6-5 200 1/26/1989 Providence/USA 4 3 Jevon Carter G 6-2 196 9/14/1995 West Virginia/USA R 18 Omri Casspi F 6-9 225 6/22/1988 Maccabi Tel Aviv/Israel 9 11 Mike Conley G 6-1 175 10/11/1987 Ohio State/USA 11 33 Marc Gasol C 7-1 255 1/29/1985 Akasvayu Girona/Spain 10 0 JaMychal Green F 6-9 227 6/21/1990 Alabama/USA 4 5 Andrew Harrison G 6-6 213 10/28/1994 Kentucky/USA 2 13 Jaren Jackson Jr. F/C 6-11 242 9/15/1999 Michigan State/USA R 6 Shelvin Mack G 6-3 203 4/22/1990 Butler/USA 7 25 Chandler Parsons F 6-10 230 10/25/1988 Florida/USA 7 10 Ivan Rabb F 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California/USA 1 7 Wayne Selden Jr. G/F 6-5 230 9/30/1994 Kansas/USA 2 20 D.J. Stephens 2W G/F 6-5 188 12/19/1990 Memphis/USA 1 17 Garrett Temple G/F 6-6 195 5/8/1986 LSU/USA 8 12 Yuta Watanabe 2W G/F 6-9 205 10/13/1994 George Washington/Japan R

* - 2W indicates a Two-Way Player who will be eligible to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.

COACHING AND TRAINING STAFF

Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff (Minnesota)

J.B. Bickerstaff (Minnesota) Assistant Coach Chad Forcier (Seattle Pacific)

Chad Forcier (Seattle Pacific) Assistant Coach Jerry Stackhouse (North Carolina)

Jerry Stackhouse (North Carolina) Assistant Coach Greg Buckner (Clemson)

Greg Buckner (Clemson) Assistant Coach Vitaly Potapenko (Wright State)

Vitaly Potapenko (Wright State) Assistant Coach Nick Van Exel (Cincinnati)

Nick Van Exel (Cincinnati) Assistant Coach Adam Mazarei (Redlands)

Adam Mazarei (Redlands) Assistant Coach/Player Development J.J. Outlaw (Villanova)

J.J. Outlaw (Villanova) Assistant Coach/Player Development Kevin Burleson (Minnesota)

Kevin Burleson (Minnesota) Director of Sports Medicine Eric Oetter (Georgia)

Eric Oetter (Georgia) Medical Director Allen Gruver (Upper Iowa)

Allen Gruver (Upper Iowa) Head Athletic Trainer David Crewe (Wisconsin-La Crosse)

David Crewe (Wisconsin-La Crosse) Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chattin Hill (Central Washington)