Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2018-19 regular season roster

Grizzlies waive Markel Crawford, Brandon Goodwin and Doral Moore
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Oct 13, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Markel Crawford, guard Brandon Goodwin and center Doral Moore to finalize the team’s opening night roster for the 2018-19 regular season, General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.

The Grizzlies’ roster stands at 17 players, including two-way players D.J. Stephens and Yuta Watanabe, who will be eligible to play for both the Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. An updated roster is attached.

Crawford (6-4, 210) competed in five preseason games and averaged 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.8 minutes after he was signed by Memphis on August 15.

Goodwin (6-2, 180) appeared in four preseason games and averaged 3.3 points in 5.8 minutes after signing with the Grizzlies on September 4.

Moore (7-1, 280) saw action in three preseason games and averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.6 minutes after he was signed by Memphis on August 30.

2018-19 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES ROSTER

ALPHABETICAL ROSTER

No.

Player

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Prior to NBA/Home Country

NBA Yrs

1

Kyle Anderson

F

6-9

230

9/20/1993

UCLA/USA

4

24

Dillon Brooks

G/F

6-6

220

1/22/1996

Oregon/Canada

1

8

MarShon Brooks

G

6-5

200

1/26/1989

Providence/USA

4

3

Jevon Carter

G

6-2

196

9/14/1995

West Virginia/USA

R

18

Omri Casspi

F

6-9

225

6/22/1988

Maccabi Tel Aviv/Israel

9

11

Mike Conley

G

6-1

175

10/11/1987

Ohio State/USA

11

33

Marc Gasol

C

7-1

255

1/29/1985

Akasvayu Girona/Spain

10

0

JaMychal Green

F

6-9

227

6/21/1990

Alabama/USA

4

5

Andrew Harrison

G

6-6

213

10/28/1994

Kentucky/USA

2

13

Jaren Jackson Jr.

F/C

6-11

242

9/15/1999

Michigan State/USA

R

6

Shelvin Mack

G

6-3

203

4/22/1990

Butler/USA

7

25

Chandler Parsons

F

6-10

230

10/25/1988

Florida/USA

7

10

Ivan Rabb

F

6-10

220

2/4/1997

California/USA

1

7

Wayne Selden Jr.

G/F

6-5

230

9/30/1994

Kansas/USA

2

20

D.J. Stephens 2W

G/F

6-5

188

12/19/1990

Memphis/USA

1

17

Garrett Temple

G/F

6-6

195

5/8/1986

LSU/USA

8

12

Yuta Watanabe 2W

G/F

6-9

205

10/13/1994

George Washington/Japan

R

* - 2W indicates a Two-Way Player who will be eligible to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.

COACHING AND TRAINING STAFF

  • Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff (Minnesota)
  • Assistant Coach Chad Forcier (Seattle Pacific)
  • Assistant Coach Jerry Stackhouse (North Carolina)
  • Assistant Coach Greg Buckner (Clemson)
  • Assistant Coach Vitaly Potapenko (Wright State)
  • Assistant Coach Nick Van Exel (Cincinnati)
  • Assistant Coach Adam Mazarei (Redlands)
  • Assistant Coach/Player Development J.J. Outlaw (Villanova)
  • Assistant Coach/Player Development Kevin Burleson (Minnesota)
  • Director of Sports Medicine Eric Oetter (Georgia)
  • Medical Director Allen Gruver (Upper Iowa)
  • Head Athletic Trainer David Crewe (Wisconsin-La Crosse)
  • Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chattin Hill (Central Washington)

NUMERICAL ROSTER

  • 0 JaMychal Green
  • 1 Kyle Anderson
  • 3 Jevon Carter
  • 5 Andrew Harrison
  • 6 Shelvin Mack
  • 7 Wayne Selden Jr.
  • 8 MarShon Brooks
  • 10 Ivan Rabb
  • 11 Mike Conley
  • 12 Yuta Watanabe
  • 13 Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • 17 Garrett Temple
  • 18 Omri Casspi
  • 20 D.J. Stephens
  • 24 Dillon Brooks
  • 25 Chandler Parsons
  • 33 Marc Gasol

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE

  • Dillon Brooks (DILL-en)
  • Jevon Carter (Je-VOHN)
  • Omri Casspi (OME-ree Caspee)
  • JaMychal Green (Ja-Michael)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. (JAIR-in)
  • Ivan Rabb (EYE-vin RAB)
  • D.J. Stephens (STEF-ens)
  • Yuta Watanabe (YOU-tuh wah-tuh-NAH-bay)
  • Chad Forcier (FOR-see-ay)
  • Vitaly Potapenko (po-TAH-pen-ko)
  • Adam Mazarei (MAZ-er-ee)
  • Eric Oetter (Otter)
  • Allen Gruver (GROOVE-er)
  • David Crewe (Crew)
