Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team extended a qualifying offer to forward/center Killian Tillie. As a result of the qualifying offer, Tillie will become a restricted free agent.

Tillie (6-10, 220) appeared in 18 games (one start) as a rookie for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.1 minutes.