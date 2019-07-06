Memphis Grizzlies complete trade with Washington Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team acquired center Dwight Howard from the Washington Wizards for forward C.J. Miles.

Howard (6-11, 265) saw action in nine games for the Wizards last season. The 33-year-old Atlanta native has played for Orlando, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte and Washington during his 15-year NBA career.

Miles (6-6, 220) has appeared in 838 regular season games (303 starts) and has averaged 9.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.6 minutes over his 14-year NBA career with Utah, Cleveland, Indiana, Toronto and Memphis. Originally selected by Utah with the 34th pick in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft, the 32-year-old Dallas native competed in 13 games as a reserve for Memphis last season after he was acquired from Toronto on Feb. 7.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).