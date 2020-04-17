Memphis Grizzlies Community Assistance Fund supports Memphians in need during COVID-19 pandemic

The Memphis Grizzlies today shared their efforts to support their community during the COVID-19 crisis. Staying focused on the greatest areas of need of their fellow Memphians, the Grizzlies organization looked for ways to make an impact both in the short term and long term to create sources of support where sustainability is needed.

At the encouragement of its players, who want to help collectively as a team, the Grizzlies created a private fund where Players, Coaches, Front Office Personnel and Business Operations Staff could come together to support their city through this journey. As a result, the Memphis Grizzlies Community Assistance Fund was established in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis to focus on three key areas throughout the pandemic: Education, Food Insecurities and the Community Foundation’s Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, which provides funding to organizations serving those impacted by novel Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The Memphis Grizzles, through its Community Engagement efforts, are committed to making a difference in the lives of the underserved youth and families across the Mid-South, so the decision to increase support in the areas of education and food insecurities during these times was important to all parties.

A portion of funds from the Memphis Grizzlies Community Assistance Fund to assist with Food Insecurities will go to the Mid-South Food Bank as well as MIFA Meals on Wheels, which provides hot, nutritious lunches for seniors, who are one of the most vulnerable groups for COVID-19.

Already partnered with the Shelby County School system this season and to further facilitate in the area of Education, the Memphis Grizzlies Community Assistance Fund will help cover the cost of take-home learning materials so students can study more effectively while they are at home.

In support of the Grizzlies efforts, several marketing partners raised their hands to contribute in the spirit of the Memphis Grizzlies Community Assistance Fund. Partners Pepsi and Gatorade are donating 15,000 units to the Mid-South Food Bank and MIFA Meals on Wheels to help combat food insecurities. On the education front, Delta Dental of Tennessee is providing hygiene kits to SCS students.

“We have a long journey ahead of us,” said Vice President of Community Engagement, Abusheri Ohwofasa. “We want everyone to know that the Grizzlies are committed to supporting our community and loyal fan base. If we are able to relieve some pressure from families worried about their next meal, students trying to keep up on their studies and front line medical workers risking so much to care for those who are ill, we’re here for them.”