Memphis Grizzlies clinch spot in play-in round

The Memphis Grizzlies have clinched the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 8 seed Portland Trail Blazers in a play-in round, presented by Terminix, that will tip-off on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. (all times Central) at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Under the NBA’s play-in format, the No. 8 seed would need to win one of two games against the No. 9 seed to advance to the 2020 Western Conference Playoffs. The No. 9 seed would need to defeat the No. 8 seed twice. A second play-in game, if necessary, would be played Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3:30 p.m. and would be televised on ESPN.

The winner of the play-in round would face the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2020 Western Conference Playoffs.

Eric Hasseltine will call play-by-play action for each play-in game on the team’s flagship radio station 92.9 FM ESPN alongside analyst Elliot Perry with all radio broadcasts presented by Sonic Drive-In. Grind City Media’s Jessica Benson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Play-in games also will be available on the Grizzlies’ Regional Radio Network.

