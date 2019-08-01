Memphis Grizzlies celebrate history of the franchise with two classic uniforms and a newly-designed alternate court

The Memphis Grizzlies today unveiled two throwback uniforms on grizzlies.com in celebration of the upcoming 25th Season of the franchise in 2019-20 and next year’s 20th Season of the Grizzlies in Memphis in 2020-21. In addition, the team also announced a newly-designed alternate court that will be featured at FedExForum throughout both seasons.

“The opportunity to connect the history of our franchise over two consecutive seasons deserved a special approach,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies Team President. “It was an easy decision to bring back the iconic teal uniforms for the upcoming 25th Season of the Franchise and give our fans the classic look from the Vancouver era that they love. Looking ahead to next season, we get to celebrate the 20th Season of the Grizzlies in Memphis with the Memphis Classic uniform, worn when the team first moved to Grind City. However, we wanted to go even further to enhance the in-game experience for our fans with an alternate court that celebrates and connects the best of both eras. From the black base and two-toned hardwood to the asymmetry that gives nods to our current design, this floor includes elements from every Grizzlies floor featured in both the Vancouver and early Memphis eras while bridging the past with the present.”

For full details on the new uniforms and alternate court, visit http://grizzlies.com/classicuniforms

The Grizzlies’ 25th Season Vancouver Classic Edition uniform is set to debut on the hardwood this upcoming 2019-20 season. The primary team colors of turquoise, bronze, red and black were utilized throughout Vancouver’s brand system when the franchise tipped-off in 1995. This season’s Vancouver Classic Edition uniforms will not only feature the iconic ‘teal’ base, but it will also stay true to its classic design with the native Canadian Pacific Northwest pattern outlining the uniform. The original Grizzlies wordmark will be displayed across the chest while the Grizzlies’ first iconic bear logo sits on the leg of the shorts.

In the 2020-21 season, the franchise will celebrate the 20th Season of the Grizzlies in Memphis by donning the black-based Memphis Classic Edition uniforms, which were first worn as an alternate uniform in Vancouver. The uniform introduced a combination of red and turquoise that outlined the jersey and shorts while removing the Pacific Northwest trim. When the franchise relocated to Grind City in the summer of 2001, the alternate uniform not only became one of the team’s primary uniforms, but it also featured a new Memphis wordmark across the chest making the Grizzlies one of the only teams in the NBA at the time to represent their city on a jersey. Both the Memphis and Vancouver Classic Edition uniforms will continue to feature FedEx as the team’s official jersey sponsor.

From the black base and two-toned hardwood to the asymmetry that gives nods to our current design, this floor includes elements from every Grizzlies floor featured in both the Vancouver and early Memphis eras while bridging the past with the present. Jason Wexler

In addition, throughout the next two seasons, the team will play on a newly-designed alternate court as they sport their throwback uniforms at FedExForum. The new court incorporates elements from each court that the team played on during the Vancouver and early Memphis eras. The two-toned court features a black baseline that highlights the early Vancouver and early Memphis wordmarks, while the original iconic Grizzlies bear sits at center court. The asymmetrical line along the sideline stays true to the team’s current court while the pattern culturally connects two eras of Grizzlies basketball with the present. Fans will also be able to see a new 25th Season of the Franchise Celebration logo that will prominently be featured on the new court next year.

Members of Grizz Nation looking to get their 25th Season jersey are encouraged to subscribe and sign up for alerts at grizzliesstore.com to be the first to get notified when the new jerseys arrive this fall. In addition, fans can now go online or visit the Grizzlies Den, a Fanatics Experience at FedExForum to purchase their 25th Season inspired gear today. For a limited time, fans can also put down a specially discounted $25 deposit to secure their partial ticket plans for the 2019-20 season. Visit grizzlies.com/tickets or call (901) 888-HOOP for more information.

For more information on the Grizzlies and to stay up to date on Grizzlies news, sign up for Grizzlies E-News, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).