Memphis Grizzlies awarded No. 4 overall pick in 2018 NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA announced today that the Memphis Grizzlies have been awarded the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery held this evening in Chicago, Ill. The NBA Draft Lottery determines the order of the first 14 selections in the draft. The Grizzlies entered the night holding the second-best odds in the Lottery to secure the No. 1 overall pick (19.9 percent), had a 55.8 percent chance of landing a Top-3 selection and were guaranteed to pick in the Top-5 of the draft. The 2018 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 21 in New York City.

Representing the Memphis organization at tonight’s Draft Lottery proceedings were Grizzlies Limited Partner and Director of Player Support Elliot Perry and Grizz Prep student scholar Courtney Love.

In addition to the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies also hold the rights to the 32nd overall pick in the second round as well. Details regarding the official Grizzlies NBA Draft Party at FedExForum on June 21 and other Draft promotions will be released at a later date.

