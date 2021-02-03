Memphis Grizzlies assign Jontay Porter to Memphis Hustle

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has assigned forward Jontay Porter to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, for the team’s NBA G League single-site season in Orlando, Fla.

Porter (6-10, 236) originally signed with the Grizzlies on March 7, 2020 and re-signed with the team to a multi-year contract on Nov. 22, 2020. The 21-year-old went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft following two years (2017-19) at the University of Missouri, where he was named the 2017-18 Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman.