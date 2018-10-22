Memphis Grizzlies assign Jevon Carter to Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace announced today that the team assigned rookie guard Jevon Carter to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, for the team’s training camp this week.

Carter (6-2, 196) appeared in five preseason games with the Grizzlies, averaging 2.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.8 minutes per game. The West Virginia product also saw action in 10 games (all starts) for the Grizzlies during NBA Summer League 2018, averaging 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.10 steals in 23.2 minutes per game.

