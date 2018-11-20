Memphis Grizzlies annual Faith and Family Night to feature postgame message from Sadie Robertson on Sunday, April 7

The Memphis Grizzlies will celebrate their annual Faith and Family Night on Sunday, April 7 with a special postgame message from Sadie Robertson following the Grizzlies’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at 5 p.m.

Discounted group tickets are available for parties of 15 or more and start at just $10 per ticket. Fans can purchase group tickets by calling 901-888-HOOP.

Single game tickets start at just $10, and are available for purchase at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX or online at grizzlies.com/tickets. In addition, fans who purchase an adult Terrace Level I, II, III or IV ticket for the game and any Sunday game this season will receive a free ticket for any child age 12 and under. Fans can get their kids free tickets now at the FedExForum Box Office or at grizzlies.com/tickets.

Sadie Robertson is known for the powerful messages she shares through her work including her New York Times Best Sellers ‘Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Values’ and ‘Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion, and Purpose.’ After a runner-up finish on Season 19 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Robertson took a step out of the spotlight to create a millennial-driven campaign to inspire a generation to come together to make a difference in the lives of those in need. Through partnerships with World Vision and the World Food Program, she is currently rallying fans, friends and followers to end world hunger and has been spreading her message in an effort to directly impact lives of others.

