Memphis Grizzlies announce ticket policy update for tonight's game

The Memphis Grizzlies Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers, against the Golden State Warriors will be played as scheduled, tipping off at 5 p.m. CT.

In the event ticket holders are unable to attend due to winter weather conditions, unused tickets for tonight’s game can be exchanged for an equal or next best ticket location for one of the Grizzlies’ next three home games, based on availability.

The eligible home games are as follows: Friday, Jan. 26, vs. the Orlando Magic; Monday, Jan. 29, vs. the Sacramento Kings; and Thursday, Feb. 1, vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tickets can be exchanged at the FedExForum Box Office only starting Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. CT.