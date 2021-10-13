Memphis Grizzlies announce Socios.com partnership

The Memphis Grizzlies are proud to announce a new official team partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

The Memphis Grizzlies join a 60+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

The partnership is part of Socios.com’s growing expansion into the US sports industry, with the Grizzlies becoming the 19th NBA franchise to partner with Socios.com.

Socios.com has major global expansion plans and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the USA, Asia and South America with the world’s leading sporting properties. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.

Anthony Macri, Vice President of Partnership Marketing for the Memphis Grizzlies said: “We are proud to join some of the best brands in team sports from around the world as part of the Socios.com family. Identifying new ways to engage with fans and let them share in the team’s journey is a key objective of ours, and we are confident Socios.com can help us achieve that goal.”

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz, added: “We’re building incredible momentum in the U.S. sports market and are delighted to welcome the Memphis Grizzlies on board. We can’t wait to start creating amazing engagement opportunities for fans worldwide in the near future.”

ABOUT SOCIOS.COM

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $150M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. Over 50 major sporting organisations, including UFC®, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia CF, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and the Argentina and Portugal national teams have partnered with Socios.com. Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN of Formula One™ have launched Fan Tokens. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform. More than 10 major NBA organisations have joined the Socios.com roster. Three leading IPL sides have also joined the Socios.com roster. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 150+ employees and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul and São Paulo. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. Chiliz $CHZ has been listed on a host of major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, including Coinbase and Binance. Socios.com - creators of Fan Tokens - also own www.fantokens.com which will launch soon. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. For more information please visit www.socios.com