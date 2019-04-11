Memphis Grizzlies announce restructuring of basketball operations department

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that they have undertaken a restructuring of the franchise’s basketball operations department and that Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been relieved of his duties.

Going forward, Jason Wexler will serve as President of the franchise with oversight of both business and basketball operations. Chris Wallace’s day-to-day operational responsibilities have been reallocated and he will focus exclusively on player scouting. Zachary Z. Kleiman has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. Special Advisor Tayshaun Prince, Vice President of Team Operations and Player Programs Chantal Hassard, and Director of Player Personnel Chris Makris, will continue in their roles. John Hollinger will continue in a key role with the organization in a senior advisory capacity.

“In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations,” said Chairman and Controlling Owner Robert J. Pera. “I look forward to a reenergized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team.”

Pera continued, “I want to thank Chris and John for their long-term service and dedication to the Memphis Grizzlies and for their considerable contributions to our past successes, and look forward to their contributions to our future ones. I also want to thank J.B. for his leadership and commitment to our organization in his time as our coach.”

An active search has commenced for a Head Coach and multiple senior executive positions to round out the basketball operations department.