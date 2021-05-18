Memphis Grizzlies announce promotional activities for NBA Play-In Tournament Home Game against the San Antonio Spurs

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the promotional schedule ahead of their NBA Play-In Tournament Home Game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT. As the Grizzlies return to postseason play, Grizz Nation is invited to join the celebration with the Grizzlies Play-In Plaza Party, the return of the Grizzlies Growl Towel and more.

The Grizzlies Play-In Plaza Party, presented by WynnBET, will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT on the FedExForum Plaza. The Grizzlies Play-In Plaza Party will feature live music from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band pre and postgame. The Grizz Girls and Claw Crew will be in attendance, as well as WynnBET Ambassadors. Fans can sign up for WynnBET on the FedExForum Plaza between 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. prior to Wednesday’s play-in game. New signups will receive WynnBET swag and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a trip for two to Wynn Las Vegas! Click here for terms and conditions. The party extends onto Beale Street, where Grizz Nation can find the Grizzline for pregame performances. Inside FedExForum, fans can enjoy DJ Mic Tee in the Grand Lobby as they arrive for the game. Grizz Nation can visit the Grizzlies Den to check out all the new gear for summer including an assortment of new shorts and the 25th season WNBA shirt by Nike. In addition, the Grizz Den will continue offering the 40 percent off all City Edition gear. Masks will be required, and fans should maintain at least six feet of social distancing between groups.

Every fan in attendance for the home Play-In game will receive a coveted, collectible Grizzlies Growl Towel. Capacity within FedExForum will be approximately 40 percent for the Play-In game, but all seats will display a Growl Towel for the full experience. Any unclaimed Growl Towel will be donated to the City of Memphis to give away at local vaccination sites. A special National Anthem performance will be given by Memphis twin recording artist soul duo, The PRVLG. Halftime, presented by WynnBET, will feature a live feed from the FedExForum Plaza with Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band with special guest Al Kapone.

The Grizzlies and Mountain Dew are teaming up to take over Street Corners around Memphis on May 18-19. Grizz fans will have a chance to meet the Claw Crew, score Grizz swag and have a chance to win tickets to Wednesday’s Play-In Game against the Spurs.

Claw Crew Posts

Date Location Time Tuesday, May 18 Sam Cooper at East Parkway 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 Poplar at Ridgeway 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 Kroger, Poplar at Kirby 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 Sam Cooper at East Parkway 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 Poplar at Ridgeway 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Grizzlies May 19 Home Game in the NBA Play-In Tournament will be available for purchase beginning today at 2 p.m. There is a limit of four tickets per purchase, and tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. New this season, fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, socially-distanced, six-person suite night. These private, single game suite nights include parking, with food and beverage available for purchase. A limited number of suites are available. For more information, fans are encouraged to call 901-888-HOOP.

In accordance with the arena’s COVID-19 policies, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask as well as practice social distancing, including maintaining at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals while in the concourses. In addition, other FedExForum policy changes made in advance of the 2020-21 regular season will remain in effect for the postseason. This includes mobile ticketing and contactless transactions at concession stands. The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) with X-ray machines used in lieu of manual searches. There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those without bags.

