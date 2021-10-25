Memphis Grizzlies announce partnership with Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced a partnership with Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, a fast-casual, artisan pizza shop with a love for hip hop and R&B culture. Slim & Husky’s will operate two pizza stands inside FedExForum during Grizzlies home games as well as all other events and shows. The pizza stands, located on the Plaza and Terrace levels, will feature the award-winning “Got 5 On It” Cheese Pizza, “Rony, Roni, Rone” Pepperoni Pizza and the “S&H Hot Chicken” Pizza.

Slim & Husky’s, founded in Nashville, Tenn., by Tennessee State University alumni EJ Reed, Clint Gray and Derrick Moore, entered the Memphis market in 2020. The artisan pizza shop focuses on a high quality local pizza experience and a commitment to the communities they serve.

“We are excited to establish our new partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies,” Slim & Husky’s Co-Founder Clint Gray said. “The Grizzlies’ mantra ‘Grit and Grind’ embodies not only the franchise but also the mentality of Tennesseans everywhere. That is something we fully support and are proud to represent. Go Grizz!”

In addition to having their award-winning pizza inside FedExForum, Slim & Husky’s, influenced by their love of music, will become the presenting partner of the soundstage and in-house DJ. Slim & Husky’s will also present a new content series centered around local Memphis art and artists.

“Bringing a passion for pizza, hoops and music, Slim & Husky’s was a natural to partner up with the Memphis Grizzlies and our fans,” said Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to FedExForum and with their mantra of P.R.E.A.M. (Pizza Rules Everything Around Me), we know they will provide a phenomenal product for our fans. It is a perfect complement to have them in our building with the terrific mural of Ja Morant on theirs, and to have them partner for our enhanced Soundstage with their genuine connection to Memphis music.”

Starting at just $10, single game tickets for all Grizzlies regular season games are on sale now and available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Fans can purchase 22- and 10-Game Packs by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at grizzlies.com/tickets/game-packs. Game Packs along with Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

About Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria

Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria is a fast casual, artisan pizza shop with a love for hip hop and R&B culture. With high quality local pizza experience and local craft brews, we build community by advocating for the people and businesses that make every space great. We offer custom built pizzas, takeout services, Nationwide Frozen Pizza Shipping, and delivery through third party vendors such as Uber Eats.