Memphis Grizzlies announce partnership with Cintron World

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced a new multi-year partnership with Cintron World, a lifestyle beverage brand with a line of sparkling flavored energy beverages and replenishing revitalizer shots making Cintron an official partner of the Memphis Grizzlies. Cintron’s line of sparkling flavored energy beverages are the preferred energy drink of Memphis Grizzlies and the sole energy drink available to patrons at FedExForum, for all games and concerts.

“Grizzlies fans and FedExForum attendees are going to love Cintron. We are thrilled to help launch the brand here in Memphis,” said Anthony Macri, Vice President of Partnership Marketing for the Grizzlies. “Our ability to connect a new, innovative beverage with our young, on-the-rise team made the alliance a no-brainer.”

Connecting Cintron’s emphasis on design and style to player fashion, they will become the presenting partner for the Grizzlies player walk-in content campaign. Fans will be able to see all their favorite players’ gameday fashions on the Memphis Grizzlies-affiliated social media accounts.

In addition, the Grizzlies and Cintron will give fans a chance to win floor seats and “money can’t buy” experiences at selected games. Contest details will be released at a later date. Fans coming to FedExForum will also have the opportunity to purchase Cintron’s Classic, Classic Sugar-Free or Cranberry sparkling energy beverage at all Grizzlies and Tigers games as well as other events at FedExForum.

“We are very excited to launch Cintron in Memphis as an official partner with the Grizzlies and FedExForum. We hope fans embrace the Cintron brand and enjoy Cintron beverages that will energize them to look good and feel great,” said Chelsea Brehm, Co-Founder and Director of Cintron World. “The Memphis Grizzlies are an awesome team and a great organization, so we see this as more than just a partnership with our Cintron Sparkling Energy Beverages; it is Cintron’s commitment to celebrating the Memphis community!”

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2021-22 Season Tickets, 22- and 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.

About Cintron

Cintron World is a lifestyle beverage brand with a line of sparkling energy drinks, premium bottled waters and replenishing revitalizer shots. The Cintron World brand mission is to provide the multi-cultural citizen with premium beverages that revive, replenish, and hydrate throughout their daily lifestyle. The Cintron aspirational brand image of diversity and inclusion encourages everyone to look good, feel great, and live a fashionable, productive, and healthy lifestyle. The Cintron portfolio of premium beverages embody these brand attributes and differentiates itself within the beverage industry, as products that inspire style and sophistication. These beverages have exciting flavors, great taste, and are made with the following product attributes: natural ingredients, Vitamin B-complex, gluten-free, no preservatives, no aspartame and no high fructose corn syrup.

Drink it, Live it!

Cintron World, Inc

@CintronWorld. www.cintronworld.com