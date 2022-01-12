Memphis Grizzlies announce ‘New Year, New Jerseys’ fan promotion and jersey swap for kids

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies are giving young fans the opportunity to start the new year with a new jersey and support their Next Gen Grizz. The New Year, New Jerseys fan promotion and jersey swap tips off tomorrow night Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of FedExForum prior to the game.

Kids 12 and under can exchange any old opposing player NBA jersey - adult or youth sizes - for a new Grizzlies Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. replica giveaway jersey. In addition to receiving the new Grizzlies jersey, kids will receive a pair of plaza or pinnacle level tickets to that night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kids must be present for the exchange and accompanied by a parent or guardian. Offer is limited to one new jersey and one pair of tickets per person, while supplies last, up to 250. All opposing player jerseys will be donated to charity.

