KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Memphis Grizzlies announce ‘New Year, New Jerseys’ fan promotion and jersey swap for kids

Out With the Old (Opposing Player) Jersey; In with the New (Morant or Jackson Jr.) Jersey
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jan 12, 2022

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies are giving young fans the opportunity to start the new year with a new jersey and support their Next Gen Grizz. The New Year, New Jerseys fan promotion and jersey swap tips off tomorrow night Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of FedExForum prior to the game.

Kids 12 and under can exchange any old opposing player NBA jersey - adult or youth sizes - for a new Grizzlies Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. replica giveaway jersey. In addition to receiving the new Grizzlies jersey, kids will receive a pair of plaza or pinnacle level tickets to that night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kids must be present for the exchange and accompanied by a parent or guardian. Offer is limited to one new jersey and one pair of tickets per person, while supplies last, up to 250. All opposing player jerseys will be donated to charity.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase single game tickets, including the MLK Celebration Game, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home Games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter