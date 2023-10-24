Memphis Grizzlies announce New Grizzlies Mobile App

Designed in Memphis for Grizzlies Fans Everywhere; Exclusive Benefits for Grizzlies MVPs

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the release of the all-new, cutting-edge Official Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App.

The new, sleek, user-friendly design will bring fans closer to the action, offer a personalized experience and deliver exclusive access to a wealth of information. Fans can buy and access their tickets, filter and search for the games that excite them the most and personalize their experience by selecting their favorite players.

Season ticket members will be able to dive into the ultimate MVP experience with the new digital portal methodically designed to cater to every need. From the start, MVPs will experience a personalized onboarding process that guides users through app setup, ensuring it’s tailored to each MVP’s liking. MVPs will be able to effortlessly manage all rewards and discounts in a secure digital wallet, access and redeem giveaways and confirm attendance at exclusive MVP events. MVPs can also contact their dedicated representative directly through the new mobile app for personalized assistance.

To get started, fans simply need to update the Grizzlies app in the Apple or Google Play store. Fans who do not have the app are encouraged to get in on the action and download the Grizzlies mobile app today. More information on the new Official Memphis Grizzlies Mobile app can be found at grizzlies.com/app.

FedExForum has implemented a clear bag policy that limits the size and types of bags that may be brought into the venue for all future events. Only clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC no larger than 6x8x2 inches will be allowed inside FedExForum. Clear bags may not have an all-over print or decoration that prohibits full view of its contents. The clear bag may contain a strap, but metal or chain straps are prohibited. Guests will be limited to one (1) clear bag per person. For more information, visit fedexforum.com/arena-policy-updates.