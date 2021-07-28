Memphis Grizzlies announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 schedule against the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. (all times Central) on Monday, Aug. 9 at the Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Grizzlies’ schedule also includes contests against the Miami Heat at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 (NBA TV) and Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 (ESPNU) at Cox Pavilion. The Grizzlies will also meet the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center (NBATV). The Grizzlies’ summer league roster and coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent Tip-off (CT) Monday, August 9 Brooklyn Nets 4:00 p.m. on ESPN2 Wednesday, August 11 Miami Heat 4:00 p.m. on NBA TV Friday, August 13 Sacramento Kings 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU Sunday, August 15 Chicago Bulls 9:00 p.m. on NBA TV

The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

Every MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game will air live on television, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise 75 games.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.

