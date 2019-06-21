Memphis Grizzlies announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 schedule

The NBA today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 schedule against the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. (all times Central) on Saturday, July 6 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

The Grizzlies’ schedule also includes three contests at the Thomas and Mack Center against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 (ESPN2), the Phoenix Suns at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 (NBA TV) and the Boston Celtics at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 (ESPN2). The Grizzlies’ summer league roster and coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent Time (CT) Time (PT) Site TV Saturday, July 6 Indian Pacers 6 pm 4 pm COX Pavilion NBA TV Sunday, July 7 Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 pm 8:30 pm Thomas & Mack ESPN2 Tuesday, July 9 Phoenix Suns 6:30 pm 4:30 pm Thomas & Mack ESPN2 Thursday, July 11 Boston Celtics 9:30 pm 7:30 pm Thomas & Mack ESPN2

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

The event opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams then are seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Every MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game will air live on television for the second straight year, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games. For the third consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on its linear television networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU). NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air a record 40 games.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

