Memphis Grizzlies announce local broadcast and Bally Sports Southeast schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies’ First Round Playoff series with the Utah Jazz will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast, the exclusive regional home of the Memphis Grizzlies. The network will televise every regionally available First Round game between the Grizzlies and Jazz, marking the first time the two teams have met in the postseason.

Games will continue to broadcast regionally on Bally Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, and will be streamed on the Bally Sports app. Games will feature play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica, analyst Brevin Knight and sideline reporter & host of GRIZZLIES LIVE! Rob Fischer. The regional telecast will be anchored by the network’s pre- and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Coverage of each game begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off with GRIZZLIES LIVE! Pregame, and will be followed by postgame analysis hosted by Fischer featuring Knight and Pranica. Plus, for all home games, Grind City Media personality Chris Vernon will continue his analysis during GRIZZLIES LIVE! Pregame and GRIZZLIES LIVE! postgame. Game telecasts will be widely available through cable, satellite and streaming providers across Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi as well as on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. Content will also be available on Twitter @GrizzOnBally.

All Grizzlies postseason games will also be carried live on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies Flagship Station, and will feature play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine and analysts Elliot Perry and Michael Wallace. Coverage begins with the pregame show 30 minutes prior to tip-off hosted by Jessica Benson and analyst Jon Roser.

NBA Playoffs on Bally Sports Southeast – First Round: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Game Date Location Time (CT) Game 1 Sunday, May 23 Utah 8:00 p.m. Game 2 Wednesday, May 26 Utah 8:30 p.m. Game 3 Saturday, May 29 Memphis 8:00 p.m. Game 4 Monday, May 31 Memphis 8:00 p.m. Game 5* Wednesday, June 2 Utah TBD Game 6* Friday, June 4 Memphis TBD Game 7* Sunday, June 6 Utah TBD

Start times include Grizzlies LIVE pregame show.Schedule is subject to change, please check local listings.

Tickets for Game 3 and 4 of the Grizzlies First Round Playoffs matchups on May 29 and May 31 will be available for purchase beginning Monday, May 24 at 2 p.m. There is a limit of four tickets per game, and tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. An exclusive presale is available on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members. Grizzlies fans interested in becoming an MVP Season Ticket Member to gain access to playoff tickets can call (901) 888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com/tickets. New this season, fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, socially-distanced, six-person suite night. These private, single game suite nights include parking, with food and beverage available for purchase. A limited number of suites are available. For more information, fans are encouraged to call 901-888-HOOP.

In accordance with the arena’s COVID-19 policies, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask as well as practice social distancing, including maintaining at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals while in the concourses. In addition, other FedExForum policy changes made in advance of the 2020-21 regular season will remain in effect for the postseason. This includes mobile ticketing and contactless transactions at concession stands. The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) with X-ray machines used in lieu of manual searches. There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those without bags.

About Bally Sports Southeast

Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast is the destination for sports fans across the Southeast, producing 750+ live events while televising 2600+ live events and studio shows annually. Home to the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, and Atlantic Coast Conference, the networks are widely distributed across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Game telecasts can also be streamed on the Bally Sports app, available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as connected devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku Players and Roku TV, Samsung and LG platforms and Xbox One. Fans can also download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Tickets will be available for purchase by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).