Memphis Grizzlies announce Holiday Packs and Cyber Monday ticket promotions

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced two new Holiday Packs and a Cyber Monday ticket promotion, giving fans the most affordable way to see their favorite team this holiday season.

This year’s Naughty and Nice Holiday Packs, presented by Bass Pro Shops, will feature the best matchups and giveaways of the season. Each pack will feature six games. The Naughty Pack will highlight Marc Gasol’s return with the Toronto Raptors on March 28 and Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers on April 13. The annual MLK Day Game on January 20 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans and LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will both be included in the Nice Pack.

The Grizzlies Holiday Packs will be available for purchase this Monday, November 25 for select Courtside and Plaza sections as well as Pinnacle and Terrace Levels. Holiday Packs starts at just $120 per pack, and with every pack purchase, fans will receive a Jaren Jackson Jr. Bobblehead and a $10 gift card to Bass Pro Shops while supplies last. Fans can call (901) 888-HOOP or go online to grizzlies.com/packs to purchase theirs this holiday season.

Naughty Pack Date Opponent Sunday, December 29 Charlotte Hornets Sunday, January 12 Golden State Warriors Friday, February 28 Sacramento Kings Saturday, March 21 New Orleans Pelicans Saturday, March 28 Toronto Raptors Monday, April 13 Philadelphia 76ers

Nice Pack Date Opponent Friday, January 10 San Antonio Spurs Monday, January 20 New Oreleans Pelicans (MLK Day Game) Saturday, February 29 Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, March 7 Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, March 25 Boston Celtics Friday, April 3 Dallas Mavericks

In addition, the Grizzlies are offering a two-day Cyber Monday sale. Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 2 through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, select tickets for all December home games are up to 65% off with select Plaza Level seats for as low as $17 and Terrace Level tickets for as low as $5 while supplies last. For two days only, fans will have the opportunity to choose from seven December home matchups including the December 13 game against 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, December 16 game vs. the Miami Heat and the December 23 matchup vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Tickets for this limited time offer are available for purchase online only at ticketmaster.com or grizzlies.com/cybermonday.

Furthermore, fans looking to gear up for the holiday season will find big deals on select Grizzlies merchandise this Black Friday, November 29. Beginning at 10 a.m., select items will be on sale up to 40% off including apparel and headwear at the Grizzlies Den, a Fanatics Experience. There will also be holiday combo packs available in various sizes for Men, Women and Youth. In addition, fans will receive a five dollar gift card for every $50 spent from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. only. (Up to $250 purchase. No exclusions for Gift Card bonus. Gift Card valid on the following visit). The Grizzlies Den will then reopen at 5 p.m. ahead of that night’s Grizzlies vs. Jazz game. For Grizzlies fans outside of the Greater Memphis area, the Grizzlies Store Online will keep all fans in the latest game day fashions at the lowest prices by offering 25% off all items from November 29 through November 30. The savings will continue on December 1-2 will 20% off items site wide. Log on to grizzliesstore.com to take advantage of the holiday deals.

For more details on the Holiday Packs and Cyber Monday Ticket Promotions, call (901) 888-HOOP. Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).