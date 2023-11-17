Memphis Grizzlies announce Holiday Packs and Cyber Monday Deals for fans throughout the Holiday Season

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced a special holiday pack, Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket promotions, and the return of Grizzmas, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, giving fans the most affordable way to see their favorite team this holiday season.

This year’s six-game holiday pack features exciting matchups and giveaways throughout the second half of the Grizzlies season including the Tuesday, Jan. 2, matchup against No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Fans who purchase the holiday pack can grab a Jaren Jackson Jr. Growth Chart on Friday, Jan. 12, vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, a Derrick Rose Travel Chess Set on Monday, Feb. 12, against the New Orleans Pelicans and a Grizzlies Clear Crossbody Bag on Friday, March 8 vs. the Atlanta Hawks. The final game of the holiday pack features a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, March 27.

Holiday packs start at $30 per game and are on sale now. Fans can call (901) 888-HOOP or go online to grizzlies.com/packs to purchase theirs this holiday season.

Holiday Pack Date Opponent Tuesday, Jan. 2 San Antonio Spurs Friday, Jan. 12 Los Angeles Clippers Friday, Jan. 26 Orlando Magic Monday, Feb. 12 New Orleans Pelicans Friday, March 8 Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, March 27 Los Angeles Lakers

New this season, the Grizzlies will have a Mystery Black Friday Ticket Sale for our 10th regular season home game, which is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 6, or Friday, Dec. 8. Fans are encouraged to sign up for SMS and Grizz E-Nes and follow Grizzlies social to be the first to know when this limited-time sale goes live. Enjoy Black Friday savings at the Grizz Den at FedExForum. Get 40% off select items including fleece, tees and more, plus 40% off all headwear. The Grizz Den sale starts Friday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. and runs through Monday, Nov. 27.

In addition, the Grizzlies are offering a 24-hour Cyber Monday promotion. The Grizzlies’ Cyber Monday sale, presented by Ticketmaster, begins on Monday, Nov. 27, at 9:01 a.m. CT, where select tickets for all December home games will be available for up to 50% off. For one day only, fans will have the opportunity to choose from five December home matchups including Monday, Dec. 11, vs. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Dec. 15, vs. the Houston Rockets and the annual Holiday Game, presented by Bally Sports Southeast, on Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. the Indiana Pacers. Tickets for this limited-time offer are available for purchase online only at grizzlies.com/cybermonday.

Cyber Monday Sale Date Opponent Wednesday, Dec. 6 or Friday, Dec. 8 TBD Monday, Dec. 11 Dallas Mavericks Friday, Dec. 15 Houston Rockets (Ford Scholars Night) Thursday, Dec. 21 Indiana Pacers (Holiday Game) Sunday, Dec. 31 Sacramento Kings

Grizzmas, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, returns for a third season, giving fans an opportunity to win a variety of items and giveaways including concert tickets, holiday packs, gift cards, floor seats, signed jerseys and much more. Grizzmas tips off Monday, Dec. 11 and runs through Friday, Dec. 22.