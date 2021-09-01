Memphis Grizzlies announce Game Packs for 2021-22 season

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating the upcoming season with all-new 10- and 22-Game Packs for the 2021-22 season, with each ticket pack including one of the two jersey retirement ceremonies for Grizzlies legends Zach Randolph and Tony Allen. The Grizzlies will retire Zach Randolph’s No. 50 jersey on Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. the Houston Rockets and will retire Tony Allen’s No. 9 jersey on Friday, Jan. 28 vs. the Utah Jazz. Full details regarding the retirement ceremonies will be announced at a later date.

Fans looking to catch more Grizzlies action with greater savings can choose between two, 22-Game Packs that allow fans to experience half of the team’s home slate for as little as $11 per game ($242 total) in the Terrace Level. The Blue Collar Pack includes Randolph’s jersey retirement on Dec. 11, while the First Team Pack has Allen’s jersey retirement on Jan. 28. When fans purchase a 22-Game Pack, they will have the option for a payment plan. Additionally, 22-Game Packs are available in select Courtside, Plaza and Pinnacle level seating with limited availability. All packs are on sale now.

Starting at just $20 per game ($200 total), the 10-Game Packs come in three options: Z-Bo Weekend Pack, Grindfather Big Game Pack or Flex Pack, and are available in the Terrace Level as well as limited availability in the Pinnacle level and Plaza levels. Both packs feature several contests against some of the NBA’s elite, with each option including one game featuring LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 9 and Dec. 29) and Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (Jan. 11 and Mar. 28).

The Z-Bo Weekend Pack includes his jersey retirement game and matchups with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Jan. 14, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 26. The Grindfather Big Game Pack features his jersey retirement game and the nationally televised 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game on TNT against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Jan. 17. Also included are matchups with Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Nov. 18, and the lone visit from Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz on Friday, Jan. 28.

The 10-game Flex Pack, which allows fans to create their own personalized pack, starts for as low as $20 per game ($200 total) and gives fans the opportunity to choose 10 of their favorite matchups from a select list of games.

The complete Grizzlies regional television and broadcast schedule on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports app and full details regarding the 2021-22 promotional schedule and single game on-sale date will be released at a later date.

Fans can purchase 22- and 10-Game Packs now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at Grizzlies.com/tickets/game-packs. Game Packs along with Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long.