Memphis Grizzlies announce full slate of cities and dates for 2021 Annual Regional Caravan Tour

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies are inviting Grizz Nation to celebrate the start of the 2021-22 NBA season at a number of fan-friendly, Grizzlies-themed events throughout the Mid-South, including the 2021 Regional Caravan Tour and multiple events in Memphis and surrounding areas.

The Memphis Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South with their Regional Caravan Tour that tips off on Friday, Aug. 27, in Jackson, Miss., with a free Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic and night out at the ballpark for the Mississippi Braves game. The caravan will continue throughout August and September with seven additional scheduled stops in Birmingham, Ala., Little Rock, Ar., Jonesboro, Ark., Nashville, Tenn., Jackson, Tenn., Murray, Ky. and Cape Girardeau, Mo. This year’s caravan includes participation by Grizzlies Entertainment Teams and meet and greet opportunities with Memphis Hustle Guard Shaq Buchanan and other special guests during select stops on the tour.

As part of the Grizzlies Regional Caravan, the team is offering free Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics presented by Nike at each caravan stop, giving young athletes, ages 6-14, the chance to receive training from the Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff. Each clinic will offer skills instruction, contests and games, as well as opportunities to win special prizes. Boys and girls interested in attending a youth basketball clinic are encouraged to pre-register at MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan.

In addition, the Grizzlies have partnered with Memphis Tourism and their members to offer fans at each regional stop some amazing prizes. Fans will have the opportunity to win a “Weekend in Memphis Getaway Package” for two at each of the caravan stops by signing up for Grizzlies E-News. The package includes a two-night hotel stay at a downtown hotel in close proximity to FedExForum, tickets to a Grizzlies game, Grizzlies swag and passes to local Memphis attractions. Fans can learn more about Memphis, the home of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll at memphistravel.com.

Festivities will continue throughout the fall with Grizz Nights at Levitt Shell, the first of which is Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m., featuring a special performance from the Grizzlies Entertainment teams. The Grizzlies will take over the Memphis Redbirds game on Friday, Sept. 17, with Grizzlies Night at the Redbirds. The Redbirds will be sporting limited edition jerseys to be auctioned off at the end of the night and will feature special appearances by the Grizzlies Entertainment Teams. In addition, fans can expect appearances, giveaways and live music on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Cooper Young Festival.

The Grizzlies and Mountain Dew are teaming up to take over Street Corners around Memphis on Oct. 4, 8 and 10. Grizz fans will have a chance to meet the Claw Crew, score Grizz swag and more.

A complete listing of events can be found below.

Date Location Event Details Aug. 27

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. New Jerusalem Church Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic - Jackson, MS Free Clinic, presented by Nike, to the first 50 registrants between the ages of 6-14.

Visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan for details.

Guest appearance by Shaq Buchanan. Aug. 27

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Trustmark Park (Pearl, MS) Grizzlies Caravan - Jackson, MS Grizzlies entertainment team members join the Mississippi Braves for fun, prizes, and baseball including a guest appearance by Shaq Buchanan. Aug. 28

Noon - 4:00 p.m. FedExForum Grizzlies Garage Sale, to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital MVP Access Hour from 11:00 a.m. – Noon Aug. 28

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic – Birmingham, AL Free Clinic, presented by Nike, to the first 50 registrants between the ages of 6-14.

Visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan for details. Aug. 28

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Regions Field Grizzlies Caravan – Birmingham, AL Grizzlies entertainment team members join the Birmingham Barons for fun, prizes, and baseball including a guest appearance by Pete Pranica. Sept. 1

5:00 - 6:30 p.m. FedExForum New Memphis: Exposure 901 Day Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 3

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Overton Park Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Special pre-show performance by a Grizzlies Entertainment Team.

Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 3

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Dickey-Stephens Park Grizzlies Caravan - Little Rock, AR Grizzlies entertainment team members join the Arkansas Travelers for fun, prizes, and baseball guest appearance by Rob Fischer. Sept. 4

10:00 - 11:00 a.m. North Little Rock Athletic Club Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic – Little Rock, AR Free Clinic, presented by Nike, to the first 50 registrants between the ages of 6-14.

Visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan for details. Sept. 4

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Earl Bell Community Center Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic – Jonesboro, AR Free Clinic, presented by Nike, to the first 50 registrants between the ages of 6-14.

Visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan for details. Sept. 4

4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Centennial Bank Stadium (Arkansas State University) Grizzlies Caravan – Jonesboro, AR Grizzlies entertainment team members join their Grizzlies’ Radio Network Affiliate, The Ticket, at the East Arkansas Broadcasters tailgate area for fun and prizes.

Guest appearance by Grind City Media Sr. Editor Mike Wallace. Sept. 6

7:30 - 9:30 a.m. Tiger Lane Chick-fil-A 5K Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 10

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. East Park Community Center Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic – Nashville, TN Free Clinic, presented by Nike, to the first 50 registrants between the ages of 6-14.

Visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan for details. Sept. 10

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. First Horizon Park Grizzlies Caravan – Nashville, TN Grizzlies entertainment team members join the Nashville Sounds for fun, prizes, and baseball.

Guest appearance by radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine. Sept. 11

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. Union University, Miller Bell Tower Grizzlies Caravan – Jackson, TN Grizzlies entertainment team members join the American Heart Association, at their Heart Walk, for fun and prizes.

Guest appearance by mascot Grizz. Sept. 11

Noon - 1:00 p.m. Liberty Tech Magnet High School Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic – Jackson, TN Free Clinic, presented by Nike, to the first 50 registrants between the ages of 6-14.

Visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan for details.

Guest appearance by mascot Grizz. Sept. 11

1:00 - 5:30 p.m. Shelby County Tailgate Party, Early Maxwell @ Central Ave. Southern Heritage Classic Catch the Grizzlies Claw Crew and other surprise guests at Mayor Harris’ Shelby County, Southern Heritage Classic, Tailgate Party.

Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game and more. Sept. 11

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Overton Park Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Special pre-show performance by a Grizzlies Entertainment Team.

Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 17

6:00 - 9:00 p.m. AutoZone Park Grizzlies Night with the Redbirds Grizzlies takeover the Redbirds game with limited edition jerseys to be auctioned off and appearances by Grizzlies entertainment teams. Sept. 18

9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Cooper St. and Young Ave. Cooper Young Festival Live music from the Grizzlies Stage at Young Ave. & Meda St.

Plus, register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 24

5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Racer Arena (Murray State) Grizzlies Caravan - Murray, KY Grizzlies entertainment team members join the Murray State University Volleyball Team for fun and prizes, including a guest appearance by Shaq Buchanan. Sept. 24

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Overton Park Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Special pre-show performance by a Grizzlies Entertainment Team.

Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 25

10:00 - 11:00 a.m. CFSB Center (Murray State) Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic - Murray, KY Free Clinic, presented by Nike, to the first 50 registrants between the ages of 6-14.

Visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan for details.

Guest appearance by Shaq Buchanan. Sept. 25

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Cape Girardeau Sportsplex Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic – Cape Girardeau, MO Free Clinic, presented by Nike, to the first 50 registrants between the ages of 6-14.

Visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan for details.

Guest appearance by Shaq Buchanan. Oct. 1

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Overton Park Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Special pre-show performance by a Grizzlies Entertainment Team.

Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Oct. 3

1:00 - 2:30 p.m. FedExForum Grizzlies Open Practice & Scrimmage First live look at your 2021-22 Memphis Grizzlies. Oct. 4

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. TBD Mountain Dew Street Corner Stop by for tickets to a pre-season game and other Grizzlies and Mtn Dew prizes. Oct. 8

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. TBD Mountain Dew Street Corner Stop by for tickets to a pre-season game and other Grizzlies and Mtn Dew prizes. Oct. 8

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Overton Park Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Special pre-show performance by a Grizzlies Entertainment Team.

Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Oct. 10

Noon - 2:00 p.m. TBD Mountain Dew Street Corner Stop by for tickets to a pre-season game and other Grizzlies and Mtn Dew prizes. Oct. 15

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Overton Park Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Special pre-show performance by a Grizzlies Entertainment Team.

Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Oct. 16

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Overton Park Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Special pre-show performance by a Grizzlies Entertainment Team.

Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2021-22 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.