Memphis Grizzlies announce First Round Playoff schedule versus Minnesota Timberwolves

Tickets for First Round Home Games 1 and 2 On Sale Now
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Apr 13, 2022

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

Game Location Date/Time (CT) National TV
Game 1, presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers Memphis Saturday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Game 2, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners Memphis Tuesday, April 19 at TBD TBD
Game 3 Minnesota Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. TNT
Game 4 Minnesota Saturday, April 23 at TBD ESPN
Game 5*, presented by Tennessee Lottery Memphis Tuesday, April 26 at TBD TBD
Game 6* Minnesota Friday, April 29 at TBD TBD
Game 7* Memphis Sunday, May 1 at TBD TBD

*If necessary

Limited tickets are still available for purchase by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX or going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

