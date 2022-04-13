Memphis Grizzlies announce First Round Playoff schedule versus Minnesota Timberwolves
Tickets for First Round Home Games 1 and 2 On Sale Now
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.
|Game
|Location
|Date/Time (CT)
|National TV
|Game 1, presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers
|Memphis
|Saturday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Game 2, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners
|Memphis
|Tuesday, April 19 at TBD
|TBD
|Game 3
|Minnesota
|Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 4
|Minnesota
|Saturday, April 23 at TBD
|ESPN
|Game 5*, presented by Tennessee Lottery
|Memphis
|Tuesday, April 26 at TBD
|TBD
|Game 6*
|Minnesota
|Friday, April 29 at TBD
|TBD
|Game 7*
|Memphis
|Sunday, May 1 at TBD
|TBD
*If necessary
Limited tickets are still available for purchase by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX or going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).
