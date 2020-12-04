Memphis Grizzlies announce first half of 2020-21 regular season schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced the Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off the First Half of the 2020-21 regular season, the 20th Season of the franchise in Memphis, against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at FedExForum (all times CT).

The Grizzlies will hold their 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers as the team hosts Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. at FedExForum. The game will be broadcast regionally on FOX Sports Southeast (all regional broadcasts presented by FanDuel Sportsbook), televised nationally on TNT, streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and carried on the Grizzlies’ flagship radio station 92.9 FM and across the Grizzlies Radio Network. The complete Grizzlies regional television schedule on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will be released at a later date.

Fans can celebrate 20 Seasons of Grizzlies basketball in Memphis with 2020-21 Ticket Packages, starting at $9 per game, and can secure seats with a $100 deposit by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going to grizzlies.com/tickets/season-tickets. The general on-sale for Single Game Tickets and Single Game Ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

The Grizzlies will play six of their first nine games at FedExForum, including the team’s longest home stand of the First Half from Jan. 3-8. This four-game home stand will feature the return of Marc Gasol to FedExForum with consecutive home games against the 2019-20 NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 5. Other marquee matchups in January at FedExForum include: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Jan. 8; Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Jan. 16; and the aforementioned 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game against the Suns (full details to be released at a later date).

February features home contests against: James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 4; Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Feb. 16; and a home back-to-back set against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26.

Memphis will host the reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the final game of the First Half on Thursday, March 4, at FedExForum.

As previously announced by the NBA, the full 2020-21 regular season will feature 72 games for each team, and the schedule will be released in two segments with the Second Half of the season (March 11-May 16, 2021) to be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule.

The Grizzlies will play 20 home games and 17 road games during their 37-game First Half schedule. Eight of those 20 games will be played on the weekend (three on Friday, three on Saturday, two on Sunday). The team also will play six back-to-backs, including four sets in which the team will host both games at FedExForum (Jan. 7-8, Jan. 24-25, Feb. 19-20, Feb. 25-26). In addition, the team will embark on a trio of three-game road trips, its longest road trips of the First Half, from Dec. 28-Jan. 1, Jan. 11-15 and Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).