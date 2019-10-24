Memphis Grizzlies announce festivities for home opener tomorrow, Friday, October 25 vs. Chicago Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies will host their 2019-20 season Home Opener tomorrow, Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. as they face the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum. In addition to the return of Grizzlies basketball in Grind City, Grizzlies fans will have multiple opportunities to celebrate their home team well before the opening tip. A limited number of tickets are still available to Friday’s Home Opener and can be purchased at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The Claw Crew will be tipping off festivities with Surprise Street Corners today, Thursday, October 24 through tomorrow prior to the game where fans can win tickets to tomorrow’s Home Opener, autographed items and other Grizzlies prizes. Fans can follow @memgrizz on Twitter to find out where the Claw Crew will be popping up throughout the city.

Grizzlies fans are invited to arrive early and hit the FedExForum Plaza to enjoy the Home Opener Party starting at 5:30 p.m. where there will be live music featuring Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band. Attendees can also take a commemorative photo in front of the Memphis Brand Initiative’s ‘SOUL’ icon that will be located on the Plaza. The party will also extend onto Beale Street where Grizzline will hold special performance at 6 p.m. and parade with fans to FedExForum. With security measures in place that require the use of metal detectors, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to get to the game early to prevent any delays when entering the arena.

Festivities will be in full swing inside FedExForum when doors open at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a Grizzlies Growl Towel when they arrive for the game. There will be many featured performances to enjoy throughout FedExForum such as the Delta Cats Blues Band and Keelyn Ellis on the Plaza Concourse and the Terrace Level Party with DJ J Mack at the top of the North escalator near Section 228. Guests looking to showcase their Grizzlies fandom can stop by various stations around the concourses for face painting, temporary tattoos and sign making. Plus, fans can now enjoy a new in-bowl pregame music experience featuring Memphis radio personality DJ Big Sue. The Grizz Girls will also be in attendance for meet and greet and photo opportunities before tip-off.

Once fans have picked up their Growl Towels and experienced some of the world-class entertainment around the concourse, they can head to House of Hops, a new craft beer garden within FedExForum where fans can hang out, drink and eat in a space that will provide guests a taste of the craft beer culture in Memphis. Fans will be able to purchase six different types of Wiseacre beer on tap offered exclusively only in this location in FedExForum. In addition, fans can play arcade and field games before and during the game.

Grind City fans will want to head to their seats well before tip-off as a special National Anthem performance will be given by Memphis native and Elektra Records Blues & Rock guitarist Eric Gales. To follow, DJ Paul of Three-6 Mafia will take the court for a special live performance of the classic Memphis anthem and Grizzlies Intro, “Who Run It,” in a showcase produced by Boo Mitchell of Royal Studios. DJ Paul will also be joined by special guests Gangsta Boo, Lil Wyte and the Seed of 6. The performance will also feature the Lane College Quiet Storm Marching Band, Grizzline and the Grizz Girls. During halftime, fans will be treated to another display of Memphis music when Gales returns to the spotlight backed by the legendary Hi Rhythm Section along with Al Kapone, DJ Paul, Lil Wyte, Gangsta Boo, Uriah Mitchell and other special guests. In-game performances throughout the evening will include appearances from fan favorites – mascot Grizz, the Grizz Girls, Grizzline and the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas.

Attendees can also make their way to the Grizzlies Den, A Fanatics Experience to check out all-new Grizzlies gear for the 2019-20 season including 25th Season Celebration hats, t-shirts and more. In addition, fans can grab tomorrow’s item of the game, a ‘Grz Nxt Gen’ Tee Towel Replica for just $19.99.

Fans can also enjoy new food options and amenities within FedExForum. This season, the Grizzlies are offering fan friendly food pricing with many items such as hotdogs, popcorn and sodas at lower prices than ever before. The newly renovated Lit Lounge in the FedExForum Grand Lobby will offer a unique cocktail menu featuring Lit Vodka, the Official Vodka of the Memphis Grizzlies along with new food options. Grind City Grocery located on the Plaza and Terrace Concourse is a new self-service station with pre-packaged snacks as well as a new refill station for fans to refill their own drinks. Floor Seat Ticket Holders can enjoy a complete refurbished Floor Seat Lounge with a new layout, restrooms, bar area and even more food and drink offerings.

For those unable to come out to the game at FedExForum, fans can catch all the action live on FOX Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on FOX Sports GO, a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributors. The voice of the Grizzlies, Pete Pranica, will call the game alongside analyst Brevin Knight with Rob Fischer reporting courtside. Coverage on FOX Sports Southeast will begin at 6 p.m. CT with an extended Grizzlies LIVE pregame show, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers and broadcast live from Lit Lounge, which will be hosted by Fischer alongside Knight with Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon joining the crew for all 41 home games and Michael Wallace joining the booth for various broadcasts.

In addition, fans can listen to all game action on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio featuring play-by-play broadcaster Eric Hasseltine and analyst Elliot Perry. Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes prior to tip-off. Fans can also tune-in to the game on their mobile devices through the Official Grizzlies Mobile App.

Before the game, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to download the Official Grizzlies Mobile App on the App Store or Google Play for easiest access to their tickets as well the most up-to-date Grizzlies news. New this year, the Grizzlies Mobile App will allow fans to view all their favorite Grind City Media content, virtually test drive seats and more all in one place. With new interactive features, the app will give fans the ability to directly message an Account Executive for any ticket related questions, play games and view player cards.

Limited tickets are still available to tomorrow’s Grizzlies vs. Bulls Home Opener. Fans can get their tickets at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).