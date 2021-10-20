Memphis Grizzlies announce continued partnership with SpotOn for efficient, contactless concessions

Memphis, Tenn. – Today, the Memphis Grizzlies announced a continued partnership with Appetize, now part of SpotOn, one of the fastest growing software and payments companies, to provide cloud technology for all concession transactions at FedExForum. SpotOn’s end-to-end platform is designed to improve the fan experience with faster and more convenient ordering options through contactless payments, which will benefit both guests and staff, as guests will have the opportunity to scan their cards or tap to pay with services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. FedExForum is SpotOn’s 58th major league sports venue partner.

"SpotOn’s platform has allowed us to enhance the fan experience while transitioning to more efficient, contactless transactions,” said Dwight Johnson, Vice President of Arena Operations. “Support from SpotOn through deployment and integration was exceptional, and we couldn’t be more pleased with our partnership. We are excited to use the technology and are sure it will result in faster and safer service.”

SpotOn is powering all point-of-sale solutions for food and beverage through its digital ordering platform, which includes terminals, handheld devices for hawkers and self-service kiosks located around FedExForum. Guest experiences are enhanced through SpotOn’s next-generation cloud technology, including:

Activate . The signature software is designed for order taking and staff productivity with a zero-training interface. It allows point-of-sale devices to switch seamlessly among stores, revenue centers and service modes for maximum flexibility.

. The signature software is designed for order taking and staff productivity with a zero-training interface. It allows point-of-sale devices to switch seamlessly among stores, revenue centers and service modes for maximum flexibility. Integrate . The platform for stored value, inventory, loyalty programs and ticketing includes a developer portal, dedicated community resources and a library of existing software integrations. Operators have full access to data and analytics to improve their bottom line.

. The platform for stored value, inventory, loyalty programs and ticketing includes a developer portal, dedicated community resources and a library of existing software integrations. Operators have full access to data and analytics to improve their bottom line. Interact . The platform for self-service solutions and digital ordering options allows customers to use their own mobile device as a POS to scan and pay for items.

. The platform for self-service solutions and digital ordering options allows customers to use their own mobile device as a POS to scan and pay for items. Connect. Management and staff have access to this web-based management portal designed to power multi-site operations, giving FedExForum a real-time management, reporting and analytics platform that can be accessed anywhere, anytime.

About SpotOn

Partnering with over 60% major league sports teams in the U.S., SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for small, midsize and enterprise businesses in the restaurant, retail, sports and entertainment space. Known for its rapid innovation and industry-leading customer service, SpotOn offers end-to-end solutions including marketing and loyalty, website development, ecommerce, reservations, mobile ordering, digital payments, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has 1,600 employees and maintains offices around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.