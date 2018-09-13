Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018-19 broadcast schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that FOX Sports Southeast will televise a total of 85 games during the 2018-19 season, including all three home preseason contests at FedExForum and all 82 regular season games. Each Grizzlies game on FOX Sports Southeast will be presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. All Grizzlies games televised on FOX Sports Southeast also will be available on the FOX Sports app. This marks the second consecutive season that all 82 regular season Grizzlies games will be available on the regional sports network.

FOX Sports Southeast will tip-off its regular season coverage on Wednesday, October 17 when the Grizzlies open the season on the road against the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. (all times CT) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Coverage of the regular season opener on FOX Sports Southeast will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Play-by-play broadcaster Pete Pranica will return for his 15th season as the television voice of the Grizzlies and will be joined by analyst Brevin Knight, entering his ninth season, and sideline reporter Rob Fischer, entering his 12th season. Presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Grizzlies LIVE, the pregame and postgame show for all 82 regular season broadcasts, will be hosted by Fischer alongside Knight with Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon, entering his fifth season, joining the crew for all 41 home games and Michael Wallace, entering his third season, joining the booth for various broadcasts.

FOX Sports Southeast will televise home preseason exhibitions on Friday, October 5 against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, October 6 against the Pacers and Friday, October 12 against the Houston Rockets with all games starting at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

In addition, 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies’ flagship station, will carry all five Grizzlies preseason contests and all 82 regular season games, featuring play-by-play broadcaster Eric Hasseltine and analysts Hank McDowell, Elliot Perry and Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace. Coverage begins with the pregame show 30 minutes before tip-off hosted by Gary Darby. Fans can tune in to the radio broadcasts at 92.9 FM/680 AM or by downloading the official Grizzlies mobile app.

The Grizzlies’ 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game on Monday, January 21 at 4:30 p.m. against the New Orleans Pelicans will also be televised regionally on FOX Sports Southeast.

All Grizzlies games televised on FOX Sports Southeast will also be available on the FOX Sports app. The app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.Grizzlies game telecasts on FOX Sports Southeast will reach nearly six million households throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky, as well as parts of Alabama, Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Fans are also encouraged to subscribe to Grizzlies e-news alerts for the most up to date news on all things Grizzlies. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

ABOUT FOX SPORTS SOUTHEAST

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast - FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast - collectively reach nearly 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 3000 live events and studio shows annually.

October Fri. 5 ATLANTA 7 pm Sat. 6 INDIANA 7 pm Fri. 12 HOUSTON 7 pm Wed. 17 @ Indiana 5:30 pm Fri. 19 ATLANTA 6 pm Mon. 22 @ Utah 7:30 pm Wed. 24 @ Sacramento 8:30 pm Sat. 27 PHOENIX 6:30 pm Tue. 30 WASHINGTON 6:30 pm

November Fri. 2 @ Utah 7:30 pm Sun. 4 @ Phoenix 6:30 pm Mon. 5 @ Golden State 9:00 pm Wed. 7 DENVER 6:30 pm Sat. 10 PHILADELPHIA 6:30 pm Mon. 12 UTAH 6:30 pm Wed. 14 @ Milwaukee 6:30 pm Fri. 16 SACRAMENTO 6:30 pm Sun. 18 @ Minnesota 2 pm Mon. 19 DALLAS 6:30 pm Wed. 21 @ San Antonio 7 pm Fri. 23 @ L.A. Clippers 2 pm Sun. 25 N.Y. KNICKS 4:30 pm Tue. 27 TORONTO 6:30 pm Fri. 30 @ Brooklyn 6 pm

December Sun. 2 @ Philadelphia 4:30 pm Wed. 5 L.A. CLIPPERS 6:30 pm Fri. 7 @ New Orleans 6:30 pm Sat. 8 L.A. LAKERS 6:30 pm Mon. 10 @ Denver 7:30 pm Wed. 12 PORTLAND 6:30 pm Fri. 14 MIAMI 6:30 pm Sat. 15 HOUSTON 6:30 pm Mon. 17 @ Golden State 9 pm Wed. 19 @ Portland 8:30 pm Fri. 21 @ Sacramento 8:30 pm Sun. 23 @ L.A. Lakers 8 pm Wed. 26 CLEVELAND 6:30 pm Sat. 29 BOSTON 6:30 pm Mon. 31 @ Houston 5:30 pm

January Wed. 2 DETROIT 4:30 pm Fri. 4 BROOKLYN 6:30 pm Sat. 5 @ San Antonio 6:30 pm Mon. 7 @ New Orleans 6:30 pm Wed. 9 SAN ANTONIO 7:30 pm Sat. 12 @ Miami 6:30 pm Mon. 14 @ Houston 6:30 pm Wed. 16 MILWAUKEE 6:30 pm Fri. 18 @ Boston 9 pm Sat. 19 @ Toronto 8:30 pm Mon. 21 NEW ORLEANS 8:30 pm Wed. 23 CHARLOTTE 8 pm Fri. 25 SACRAMENTO 6:30 pm Sat. 26 INDIANA 6:30 pm Mon. 28 DENVER 5:30 pm Wed. 30 @ Minnesota 5:30 pm

February Fri. 1 @ Charlotte 5:30 pm Sun. 3 @ N.Y. Knicks 11:30 am Tue. 5 MINNESOTA 6:30 pm Thu. 7 @ Oklahoma City 6:30 pm Sat. 9 NEW ORLEANS 6:30 pm Tue. 13 SAN ANTONIO 6:30 pm Wed. 13 @ Chicago 6:30 pm Fri. 22 L.A. CLIPPERS 6:30 pm Sat. 23 @ Cleveland 5:30 pm Mon. 25 L.A. LAKERS 6:30 pm Wed. 27 CHICAGO 6:30 pm

March Sat. 2 @ Dallas 7 pm Sun. 3 @ Oklahoma City 5:30 pm Tue. 5 PORTLAND 6:30 pm Fri. 8 UTAH 6:30 pm Sun. 10 ORLANDO 4:30 pm Wed. 13 @ Atlanta 6:00 pm Sat. 16 @ Washington 5:30 pm Wed. 20 HOUSTON 6:30 pm Fri. 22 @ Orlando 5:30 pm Sat. 23 MINNESOTA 6:30 pm Mon. 25 OKLAHOMA 6:30 pm Wed. 27 GOLDEN STATE 6:30 pm Sat. 30 @ Phoenix 8:30 pm Sun. 31 @ L.A. Clippers 9 pm

April Wed. 3 @ Portland 8:30 pm Fri. 5 @ Dallas 7:00 pm Sun. 7 DALLAS 4:30 pm Tue. 9 @ Detroit 5:30 pm Wed. 10 GOLDEN STATE 6:30 pm

*All games will be broadcasted on FSSE