Memphis Grizzlies announce 6-Game Holiday Pack & Cyber Monday ticket promotions

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their 6-Game Holiday Pack and Cyber Monday ticket promotions, giving fans the ‘Grizz-liest’ gift of the season. This year’s all-new 6-Game Holiday Pack, presented by Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, will feature the best matchups and giveaways of the season including the annual MLK Day Game on January 21 vs. Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans, February 25 game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and the April 10 game against Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. The Holiday Pack offers fans the most affordable way to see the Grizzlies starting at just $20 per game.

The Grizzlies 6-Game Holiday Pack will be available for purchase this Monday, November 19 for select Courtside and Plaza sections as well as Pinnacle and Terrace Levels. The Holiday Pack starts at just $120 per pack, and with every pack purchase, fans will receive a Grizzlies Fleece Blanket and a $10 gift card to Bass Pro Shops while supplies last. Fans can call (901) 888-HOOP to purchase theirs this holiday season.

Grizzlies 6-Game Holiday Pack

Date Opponent Saturday, December 29 Boston Celtics Monday, January 21 New Orleans Pelicans (MLK Day Game) Monday, February 25 Los Angeles Lakers Friday, March 8 Utah Jazz Wednesday, March 20 Houston Rockets Wednesday, April 10 Golden State Warriors