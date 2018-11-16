Memphis Grizzlies announce 6-Game Holiday Pack & Cyber Monday ticket promotions
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their 6-Game Holiday Pack and Cyber Monday ticket promotions, giving fans the ‘Grizz-liest’ gift of the season. This year’s all-new 6-Game Holiday Pack, presented by Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, will feature the best matchups and giveaways of the season including the annual MLK Day Game on January 21 vs. Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans, February 25 game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and the April 10 game against Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. The Holiday Pack offers fans the most affordable way to see the Grizzlies starting at just $20 per game.
The Grizzlies 6-Game Holiday Pack will be available for purchase this Monday, November 19 for select Courtside and Plaza sections as well as Pinnacle and Terrace Levels. The Holiday Pack starts at just $120 per pack, and with every pack purchase, fans will receive a Grizzlies Fleece Blanket and a $10 gift card to Bass Pro Shops while supplies last. Fans can call (901) 888-HOOP to purchase theirs this holiday season.
Grizzlies 6-Game Holiday Pack
|Date
|Opponent
|Saturday, December 29
|Boston Celtics
|Monday, January 21
|New Orleans Pelicans (MLK Day Game)
|Monday, February 25
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Friday, March 8
|Utah Jazz
|Wednesday, March 20
|Houston Rockets
|Wednesday, April 10
|Golden State Warriors
In addition, the Grizzlies are offering a Cyber Monday 48-Hour ticket sale. For two days only, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 26 through midnight on Tuesday, November 27, select tickets for all December home games are up to 60% off with select Plaza Level seats for as low as $17 and Terrace Level tickets for as low as $5 while supplies last. For 48-hours only, fans will have the opportunity to choose from seven December home matchups including the December 8 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, December 15 game vs. the Houston Rockets and the December 29 matchup vs. the Boston Celtics.
Tickets for this limited time offer are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.
Furthermore, fans looking to gear up for the holiday season will find door buster deals on select Grizzlies merchandise this Black Friday, November 23. The Grizzlies Den is closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, the store will be open for extended hours from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Black Friday only with select Grizzlies gear up to 50 percent off, including hoodies pullovers and more. For Grizzlies fans outside of the Greater Memphis area, the Grizzlies Store Online will keep all fans in the latest game day fashions at the lowest prices. Log on at Grizzlies Store Online to take advantage of the holiday deals.
For more details on the Grizzlies 6-Game Holiday Pack and Cyber Monday Ticket Promotions call (901) 888-HOOP.
Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com.
For more information on the Grizzlies, 'like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram