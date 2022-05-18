Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – Organizers from the Utah Jazz today announced the Memphis Grizzlies’ three-game schedule for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by America First Credit Union from July 5-7 at Vivint Arena.

The six-game, four-team summer showcase will be conducted in a round-robin format with the Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz. Each team will play a total of three games as part of daily doubleheaders on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The following is the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule (all Central Time):

Date Game Tip-off (CT) Tuesday, July 5 Memphis vs. Philadelphia 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 Oklahoma City vs. Utah 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 Memphis vs. Oklahoma City 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 Philadelphia vs. Utah 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 7 Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 7 Memphis vs. Utah 7:00 p.m.

Single-day passes go on today, May 18, at 11 a.m. CT. Three-day passes giving fans access to all six summer league games are now available, starting at just $29. Tickets can be purchased online at SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, or by calling (801) 355-DUNK (3865). Single-day passes and radio and television broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by America First Credit Union marks its seventh year since the revival of summer basketball in Utah. The event is held in association with University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors University. The Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters.