Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021 training camp roster

Grizzlies Convert Yves Pons to Two-Way Contract, Sign Shaq Buchanan and Sean McDermott, Waive Carsen Edwards and Daniel Oturu
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Sep 23, 2021

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team converted forward Yves Pons to a two-way contract and signed guard Shaq Buchanan and wing Sean McDermott. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived guard Carsen Edwards and center Daniel Oturu.

Pons (6-5 1/2, 206) was signed by the Grizzlies on Aug. 10 after he went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old spent his four-year collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, where he named the 2019-20 SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and selected to the SEC All-Defensive Team twice (2020, 2021). Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the French native appeared in 116 games (70 starts) and averaged 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.18 blocks in 20.1 minutes for the Volunteers.

Buchanan (6-3, 190) has competed in 48 games (20 starts) and has averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.15 steals in 24.8 minutes over the last two seasons for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. Unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old Mississippi native was named the 2018-19 OVC Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the 2018-19 All-OVC First Team as a senior at Murray State University.

McDermott (6-6, 195) appeared in 18 games as a reserve for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.8 minutes. He also started six games for the Hustle and averaged 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.8 minutes. The 24-year-old Indiana native went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at Butler University, where he shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

Edwards (5-11, 200) was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Boston Celtics via trade on Sept. 15. Selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Purdue University, the 23-year-old has appeared in 68 games (one start) in two seasons with the Celtics and has averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.2 minutes while also playing 13 NBA G League games for the Maine Red Claws.

Oturu (6-10, 240) was acquired by Memphis from the Los Angeles Clippers via trade on Aug. 16. Selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Minnesota, the 22-year-old competed in 30 games as a reserve last season with the Clippers and averaged 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.4 minutes. He also appeared in eight postseason contests.

A full preseason roster is attached and copied below.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA NBA Years
#4 Steven Adams Center 6'11 265lbs 7/20/1993 Pittsburgh 8
#7 Santi Aldama Forward 6'11 224lbs 01/10/2001 Loyola (MD) R
#1 Kyle Anderson Forward 6'8 1/4 230lbs 09/20/1993 UCLA 7
#22 Desmond Bane Guard-Forward 6'6 215lbs 06/25/1998 TCU 1
#24 Dillon Brooks Guard-Forward 6'6 1/2 220lbs 01/22/1996 Oregon 4
#6 Shaq Buchanan Guard 6'3 190lbs 01/30/1997 Murray State R
#15 Brandon Clarke Forward 6'7 3/4 210lbs 09/19/1996 Gonzaga 2
#23 Jarrett Culver Guard 6'6 195lbs 02/20/1999 Texas Tech 2
#3 Kris Dunn Guard 6'3 205lbs 03/18/1994 Providence 5
#13 Jaren Jackson Jr. Forward-Center 6'11 242lbs 09/15/1999 Michigan State 3
#21 Tyus Jones Guard 6'0 1/4 196lbs 05/10/1996 Duke 6
#46 John Konchar Guard-Forward 6'4 3/4 210lbs 03/22/1996 Fort Wayne 2
#30 Sean McDermott Guard-Forward 6'6 195lbs 11/03/1996 Butler 1
#0 De'Anthony Melton Guard 6'2 1/4 200lbs 05/28/1998 USC 3
#25 Sam Merrill Guard 6'4 197lbs 05/15/1996 Utah State 1
#12 Ja Morant Guard 6'2 1/2 175lbs 08/10/1999 Murray State 2
#5 Yves Pons Guard-Forward 6'5 1/2 206lbs 05/07/1999 Tennessee R
#35 Killian Tillie Forward-Center 6'10 220lbs 03/05/1998 Gonzaga 1
#2 Xavier Tillman Sr. Forward 6'8 245lbs 01/12/1999 Michigan State 1
#8 Ziaire Williams Guard-Forward 6'8 3/4 185lbs 09/12/2001 Stanford R

