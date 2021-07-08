Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – Organizers from the Utah Jazz today announced the Memphis Grizzlies’ three-game schedule for the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by the University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors University from August 3-6 at Vivint Arena.

The six-game, four-team summer showcase will be conducted in a round-robin format with the Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and two squads representing the Jazz. Each team will play a total of three games as part of daily doubleheaders on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (CT).

The following is the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule (all Central Time):

Date Game Tip-off (CT) Tuesday, August 3 Grizzlies vs. Jazz Blue 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 3 Spurs vs. Jazz White 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 Spurs vs. Jazz Blue 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 Grizzlies vs. Jazz White 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 6 Spurs vs. Grizzlies 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 6 Jazz Blue vs. Jazz White 8:00 p.m.

Single-day passes go on sale tomorrow, July 9 at 11 a.m. (CT). Passes in the lower bowl start at $12 and provide access to both games that day. Each day will feature a giveaway item for the first 500 fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.utahjazz.com or through the Utah Jazz mobile app.

Radio/TV broadcast details and team rosters will be announced at a later date. The NBA Draft will be held on July 29.

After a hiatus last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League is in its sixth year since the revival of summer basketball. Three-day attendance for the 2019 summer league at Vivint Arena was 29,469. The highest attendance was 33,884 in 2018.

The Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

Recent participants in the Salt Lake City Summer League have included Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis); Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale and Georges Niang (Utah); Davis Bertans, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White (San Antonio); Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz (Philadelphia); Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (Boston); and Trae Young and John Collins (Atlanta).

The Grizzlies also will play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 on Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 30 NBA teams will play five games apiece during the 10-day, 75-game event.