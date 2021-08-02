Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League roster
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s 14-player roster for the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League. The event will be held from Aug. 3-6 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The full roster is below.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA
|NBA Years
|#22 Desmond Bane
|Guard/Forward
|6'6
|215 lbs
|06/25/1998
|TCU
|1
|#11 Shaq Buchanan
|Guard
|6'3
|190 lbs
|01/30/1997
|Murray State
|R
|#7 Ahmad Caver
|Guard
|6'2
|174 lbs
|09/12/1996
|Old Dominion
|R
|#1 Anthony Cowan Jr.
|Guard
|6'0
|170 lbs
|10/7/1997
|Maryland
|R
|#32 Darnell Cowart
|Forward
|6'8
|280 lbs
|10/16/1998
|Murray State
|R
|#46 John Konchar
|Guard/Forward
|6'4 3/4
|210 lbs
|03/22/1996
|Fort Wayne
|2
|#30 Sean McDermott
|Guard/Forward
|6'6
|195 lbs
|11/03/1996
|Butler
|1
|#26 Ben Moore
|Forward
|6'8
|220 lbs
|05/13/1995
|SMU
|1
|#5 Yves Pons
|Guard/Forward
|6'6
|215 lbs
|05/07/1999
|Tennessee
|R
|#20 Olivier Sarr
|Center
|7'0
|243 lbs
|02/20/1999
|Kentucky
|R
|#35 Killian Tillie
|Forward/Center
|6'10'
|220 lbs
|03/05/1998
|Gonzaga
|1
|#2 Xavier Tillman Sr.
|Forward/Center
|6'8
|245 lbs
|01/12/1999
|Michigan State
|1
|#21 Keaton Wallace
|Guard
|6'3'
|185 lbs
|02/26/1999
|Texas-San Antonio
|R
|#0 Romeo Weems
|Forward
|6'7
|210 lbs
|06/09/2001
|DePaul
|R
Memphis joins the San Antonio Spurs and two squads representing the Utah Jazz in a round-robin format. The Grizzlies will compete in three games in Salt Lake City, tipping off the event against Jazz Blue at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 3, before competing against Jazz White at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and against the Spurs at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 6.
Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic will serve as head coach of the Salt Lake City summer league team.
Tickets can be purchased online at utahjazz.com or through the Utah Jazz mobile app. Passes in the lower bowl start at $12, and each day will feature a giveaway item for the first 500 fans in attendance.
After competing in the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League, the Grizzlies will depart for Las Vegas to participate in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 from Aug. 8-17. The team’s roster and coaching staff for NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.
For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies participation in the 2021 Utah Jazz Summer League and NBA Summer League 2021, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit grizzlies.com for Grind City Media coverage. Grind City Media will provide exclusive video and daily podcasts and analysis throughout both summer leagues. For more information, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).