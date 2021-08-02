Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League roster

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s 14-player roster for the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League. The event will be held from Aug. 3-6 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The full roster is below.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA NBA Years #22 Desmond Bane Guard/Forward 6'6 215 lbs 06/25/1998 TCU 1 #11 Shaq Buchanan Guard 6'3 190 lbs 01/30/1997 Murray State R #7 Ahmad Caver Guard 6'2 174 lbs 09/12/1996 Old Dominion R #1 Anthony Cowan Jr. Guard 6'0 170 lbs 10/7/1997 Maryland R #32 Darnell Cowart Forward 6'8 280 lbs 10/16/1998 Murray State R #46 John Konchar Guard/Forward 6'4 3/4 210 lbs 03/22/1996 Fort Wayne 2 #30 Sean McDermott Guard/Forward 6'6 195 lbs 11/03/1996 Butler 1 #26 Ben Moore Forward 6'8 220 lbs 05/13/1995 SMU 1 #5 Yves Pons Guard/Forward 6'6 215 lbs 05/07/1999 Tennessee R #20 Olivier Sarr Center 7'0 243 lbs 02/20/1999 Kentucky R #35 Killian Tillie Forward/Center 6'10' 220 lbs 03/05/1998 Gonzaga 1 #2 Xavier Tillman Sr. Forward/Center 6'8 245 lbs 01/12/1999 Michigan State 1 #21 Keaton Wallace Guard 6'3' 185 lbs 02/26/1999 Texas-San Antonio R #0 Romeo Weems Forward 6'7 210 lbs 06/09/2001 DePaul R

Memphis joins the San Antonio Spurs and two squads representing the Utah Jazz in a round-robin format. The Grizzlies will compete in three games in Salt Lake City, tipping off the event against Jazz Blue at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 3, before competing against Jazz White at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and against the Spurs at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 6.

Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic will serve as head coach of the Salt Lake City summer league team.

Tickets can be purchased online at utahjazz.com or through the Utah Jazz mobile app. Passes in the lower bowl start at $12, and each day will feature a giveaway item for the first 500 fans in attendance.

After competing in the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League, the Grizzlies will depart for Las Vegas to participate in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 from Aug. 8-17. The team’s roster and coaching staff for NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.

For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies participation in the 2021 Utah Jazz Summer League and NBA Summer League 2021, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit grizzlies.com for Grind City Media coverage. Grind City Media will provide exclusive video and daily podcasts and analysis throughout both summer leagues. For more information, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).