Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021-22 regional broadcast schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2021-22 season. Bally Sports Southeast, the official broadcast partner of the Grizzlies, will televise 81 of 82 Grizzlies games for the 2020-21 NBA regular season, with all regional broadcasts presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies’ radio flagship station, will broadcast all six preseason games and 82 regular season contests during the 2021-22 season.

Bally Sports Southeast will tip-off its regular season coverage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, when the Grizzlies host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season-opener inside FedExForum (all times CT). Coverage of the regular season opener will begin at 6 p.m. with a special 1-hour pregame Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Bally Sports Southeast’s coverage also will include the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers between the Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at FedExForum.

Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight return for their 18th and 12th seasons as play-by-play and analyst, respectively, for the Grizzlies, while Rob Fischer enters his 15th season as the team’s sideline reporter. All Bally Sports Southeast regular season broadcasts will feature the pregame and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Fischer will host Grizzlies Live for all home game telecasts alongside Knight and Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon, entering his ninth season. Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace, entering his sixth season, will join the crew for various broadcasts.

All Grizzlies regular season games televised on Bally Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, will also be streamed on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app with additional content on the @GrizzOnBally Twitter account. Game telecasts are widely available across the mid-south, including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. Local and regional channel listings can be found here.

Bally Sports Southeast and the Bally Sports app will televise five Memphis Grizzlies preseason games, beginning with a matchup versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. The network’s preseason schedule will also include the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. and the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Additionally, the Grizzlies preseason games at the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast via the Hornets and Pacers broadcasts.

The Grizzlies’ nationally televised matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 8, inside FedExForum, will be broadcast exclusively on TNT.

92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies’ radio flagship station, will broadcast all contests during the 2021-22 season, featuring play-by-play from Eric Hasseltine and analysts Elliot Perry and Michael Wallace. Hasseltine returns for his 21st season with the team while Perry enters his 14th season. Coverage begins with the pregame show 30 minutes prior to tip-off hosted by Jessica Benson and analyst Jon Roser. Fans can tune into the radio broadcasts at 92.9 FM/680 AM or by downloading the official Grizzlies Mobile App. Grizzlies games will broadcast on 17 different regional radio stations, marking the largest number of stations and largest coverage area in team history. A full list of Grizzlies radio affiliates can be found here.

Fans can purchase 22- and 10-Game Packs now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at Grizzlies/tickets/game-packs. Game Packs along with Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

About Bally Sports Southeast and the Bally Sports App

Bally Sports Southeast – a Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned regional sports network – is the local destination for sports fans across the Southeast, producing 750+ live events while televising 2600+ live events and studio shows annually. Home to the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, and Atlantic Coast Conference, the networks are widely distributed across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Game telecasts can also be streamed on www.ballysports.com and the Bally Sports app. For more regional sports content, follow @BallySportsSO on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.