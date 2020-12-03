Memphis Grizzlies announce 2020 training camp roster

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s roster for Grizzlies 2020 Training Camp, presented by your Mid-South Ford Dealers, which will be held in early December at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum.

Memphis will tip-off its 2020 preseason schedule on the road with two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 14 at the Target Center. The Grizzlies then will host two preseason games against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19 at FedExForum. Tip-off will be 7 p.m. CT for all preseason contests. Broadcast information for television and radio will be announced at a later date.

The 2020-21 NBA regular season will tip-off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. As previously announced by the NBA, the regular season schedule will be released in two segments. The schedule for the First Half of the season (Dec. 22, 2020-March 4, 2021) will be released in the coming days. The schedule for the Second Half of the season (March 11-May 16, 2021) will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule.