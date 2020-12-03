KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Memphis Grizzlies announce 2020 training camp roster

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Dec 03, 2020

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s roster for Grizzlies 2020 Training Camp, presented by your Mid-South Ford Dealers, which will be held in early December at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum.

Memphis will tip-off its 2020 preseason schedule on the road with two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 14 at the Target Center. The Grizzlies then will host two preseason games against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19 at FedExForum. Tip-off will be 7 p.m. CT for all preseason contests. Broadcast information for television and radio will be announced at a later date.

The 2020-21 NBA regular season will tip-off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. As previously announced by the NBA, the regular season schedule will be released in two segments. The schedule for the First Half of the season (Dec. 22, 2020-March 4, 2021) will be released in the coming days. The schedule for the Second Half of the season (March 11-May 16, 2021) will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA NBA Years
#3 Grayson Allen Guard 6'3 3/4 198lbs 10/08/1995 Duke 2
#1 Kyle Anderson Forward 6'8 1/4 230lbs 09/20/1993 UCLA 6
#22 Desmond Bane Guard 6'6 215lbs 06/25/1998 TCU R
#24 Dillon Brooks Guard-Forward 6'6 1/2 220lbs 01/22/1996 Oregon 3
#15 Brandon Clarke Forward 6'7 3/4 210lbs 09/19/1996 Gonzaga 1
#14 Gorgui Dieng Center 6'10 252lbs 01/18/1990 Louisville 7
#23 Marko Guduric Guard 6'6 1/4 201lbs 03/08/1995 KK Crvena Zvezda 1
- Mario Hezonja Forward 6'8 220lbs 02/25/1995 FC Barcelona 5
#13 Jaren Jackson Jr. Forward-Center 6'11 242lbs 09/15/1999 Michigan State 2
#21 Tyus Jones Guard 6'0 1/4 196lbs 05/10/1996 Duke 5
#46 John Konchar Guard-Forward 6'4 3/4 210lbs 03/22/1996 Fort Wayne 1
#30 Sean McDermott Guard 6'6 195lbs 11/03/1996 Butler R
#0 De'Anthony Melton Guard 6'2 1/4 200lbs 05/28/1998 USC 2
#12 Ja Morant Guard 6'2 1/2 175lbs 08/10/1999 Murray State 1
#11 Jontay Porter Forward-Center 6'10 236lbs 11/15/1999 Missouri R
#35 Killian Tillie Center 6'10 220lbs 03/05/1998 Gonzaga R
#2 Xavier Tillman Sr. Forward 6'8 245lbs 01/12/1999 Michigan State R
#5 Jahlil Tripp Guard-Forward 6'5 215lbs 09/22/1997 Pacific R
#17 Jonas Valanciunas Center 6'11 1/4 265lbs 05/06/1992 Lietuvos Rytas 8
#7 Justise Winslow Forward 6'6 225lbs 03/26/1996 Duke 5

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom, 2020 Training Camp

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

2020 Training Camp

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter