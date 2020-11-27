Memphis Grizzlies announce 2020 preseason schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s four-game 2020 preseason schedule, which will include two road exhibitions on Dec. 12 and Dec. 14 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center and two home contests on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Tip-off will be 7 p.m. CT for all four preseason games.

The Grizzlies’ full preseason schedule is below. Broadcast information for television and radio will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent Tip-off (CT) Saturday, December 12 @ Minnesota Timberwolves 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 14 @ Minnesota Timberwolves 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17 Atlanta Hawks 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19 Atlanta Hawks 7:00 p.m.

The 2020-21 NBA regular season will tip-off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. As previously announced by the NBA, the regular season schedule will be released in two segments. The schedule for the First Half of the season (Dec. 22, 2020-March 4, 2021) will be released in the coming days. The schedule for the Second Half of the season (March 11-May 16, 2021) will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule.

Fans can celebrate 20 Seasons of Grizzlies basketball in Memphis with 2020-21 Ticket Packages, starting at $9 per game, and can secure seats with a $100 deposit by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going to grizzlies.com. Single-Game Ticket availability and on-sale information will be announced at a later date. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.