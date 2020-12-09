Memphis Grizzlies announce 2020-21 regional broadcast schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2020-21 season. FOX Sports Southeast, the official broadcast partner of the Grizzlies, will televise 35 of 36 Grizzlies games for the First Half of the 2020-21 NBA season. All Memphis Grizzlies regional broadcasts are presented by FanDuel Sportsbook.

FOX Sports Southeast will tip-off its regular season coverage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, when the Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs in their season-opener inside FedExForum. Coverage of the regular season opener will begin at 6 p.m. with a bonus one-hour edition of Grizzlies LIVE (all times CT). FOX Sports Southeast’s coverage also will include the Grizzlies 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers as the team hosts the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. inside FedExForum.

Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight will return for their 17th and 11th seasons as play-by-play and analyst, respectively, for the Grizzlies, while Rob Fischer will enter his 14th season as the team’s sideline reporter. All Fox Sports Southeast regular season broadcasts, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, will feature a pregame and postgame show hosted by Fischer, Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Fischer will host alongside Knight and will be joined by Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon, entering his eighth season, for all home game telecasts. Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace, entering his fifth season, will join the crew for various broadcasts.

All Grizzlies regular season games televised on FOX Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app, which is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and XBOX One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will televise four Memphis Grizzlies preseason games, beginning with a matchup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. The network’s preseason schedule will also include the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. (Fox Sports North feed through Fox Sports Southeast), the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.

Grizzlies game telecasts on FOX Sports Southeast will reach nearly six million households across Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee. Local channel listings can be found here.

The Grizzlies’ nationally televised matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Feb. 16, inside FedExForum, will be broadcasted exclusively on TNT.

92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies’ radio flagship station, will broadcast all four preseason games and 72 regular season contests during the 2020-21 season, featuring play-by-play Eric Hasseltine and analysts Elliot Perry and Michael Wallace. Hasseltine returns for his 20th season with the team while Perry enters his 13th season. Coverage of each game begins with the pregame show 30 minutes prior to tip-off, hosted by Grind City Media’s Jessica Benson, who enters her first full season. Fans can tune into the radio broadcasts locally at 92.9 FM/680 AM or by downloading the official Grizzlies Mobile App.

Fans can celebrate 20 Seasons of Grizzlies basketball in Memphis with 2020-21 Ticket Packages, starting at $9 per game, and can secure seats with a $100 deposit by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going to grizzlies.com/tickets/season-tickets. The general on-sale for Single Game Tickets and Single Game Ticket availability will be announced at a later date. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

About FOX Sports Southeast & FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast are Sinclair-owned Regional Sports Networks. They form the largest RSN in the United States, delivering coverage to more states than any other RSN, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. As rightsholders for the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, and Atlantic Coast Conference, the networks produce 750+ live events while televising 2600+ live events and studio shows annually. The content can also be streamed on FOX Sports GO, currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as foxsportsgo.com.