Memphis Grizzlies announce 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule

Organizers today announced the Memphis Grizzlies’ three-game schedule for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by the University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission from July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The six-game, four-team summer showcase is conducted in a round-robin format with the Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The following is the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule (all Central Time):

Monday, July 1

6 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Cleveland

8 p.m. – Memphis vs. Utah

Tuesday, July 2

6 p.m. – Memphis vs. San Antonio

8 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Utah

Wednesday, July 3

6 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Memphis

8 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Utah

Tickets are now on sale. Lower bowl tickets are available at $9 for a one-day pass which provides access to both games played on that day. Three-day passes for all six games start at $16.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

The Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2019 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

Recent summer league players have included Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Georges Niang and Danté Exum (Utah); Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes and Derrick White (San Antonio); Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz (Philadelphia); Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (Boston); Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis); and Trae Young and John Collins (Atlanta).

Three-day attendance for last year’s summer league at Vivint Smart Home Arena was a record 33,884. The previous best had been 31,751 in 2015 when summer basketball returned to Salt Lake City for the first time since 2008.