Memphis Grizzlies announce 2019-20 regular season schedule

The NBA today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies will tip off their 2019-20 regular season schedule on the road against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at AmericanAirlines Arena (all times CT). The Grizzlies then will host Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr. and the Chicago Bulls in the team’s home opener at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies will hold their 18th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game as the team hosts Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, January 20 at 4 p.m. at FedExForum. The game will be broadcast regionally on FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, televised nationally on TNT, streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and carried on the Grizzlies’ flagship station, 92.9 FM ESPN Radio and across the Grizzlies Radio Network. The complete Grizzlies regional television schedule on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app and full details regarding the 18th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game will be released at a later date.

Fans are encouraged to guarantee their seats to all of the best matchups from the home opener to the home regular season finale on Monday, April 13 against Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Ben Simmons and the Phiadelphia 76ers with 2019-20 Season Tickets available at all levels, starting at only $9 per game. Those who wish to purchase Season Tickets may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP and speaking with an Account Executive. Tickets for all single games will go on sale for a limited time today at 3 p.m. and will conclude Wednesday, August 14 at midnight at grizzlies.com. MVPs will have early access to the sale today at 2 p.m. The general on-sale for single game tickets will be announced at a later date.

November features the return of Mike Conley to FedExForum with two games against the Utah Jazz in the month, first on Friday, November 15 and then again on Friday, November 29. The November 15th game will be broadcast regionally on FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, and also be televised nationally on ESPN. Other marquee matchups in November include: James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets on Monday, November 4; Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, November 19; Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, November 23; and Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, November 27.

The Grizzlies will play 12 games at FedExForum and six games away from home in their first 18 contests through the end of November. As the calendar flips to 2020, the Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in consecutive home contests, both marking their final visits to FedExForum this season, on Sunday, January 12 and Tuesday, January 14, respectively. These two games fall in the middle of the Grizzlies longest homestand of the season, which spans six games from January 7 to January 20.

In the last game before the All-Star break, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and the Portland Trailblazers will make their lone visit to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday, February 12. After the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers will make their second and final regular season visit to FedExForum on Saturday, February 29. In addition, the second half of the season will feature the following contests: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans final stop in Memphis on Saturday, March 21; Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 25; Marc Gasol making his return to FedExForum with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, March 28; and the third overall pick R.J. Barrett and the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 1.

Memphis will play 23 of its 41 home games on the weekend (Eight on Friday, 10 on Saturday and five on Sunday) and will play 12 back-to-back sets (12 home games, 12 road games) with two instances where both games will be played at home (December 13-14, February 28-29) and two instances where both games will be played on the road (January 4-5, February 20-21). The team played in 13 back-to-backs last season. In addition, the Grizzlies will play 54 games (29 home, 25 road) before the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16 at the United Center in Chicago and will play 28 games after the All-Star Break (12 home, 16 road).

The Grizzlies’ longest road trips of the season will run for four games apiece (December 4-11 and February 20-26). The team will travel an overall total distance of 48,611 miles this season.

The complete 2019-20 Grizzlies schedule, including preseason and regular season games, can be found HERE.

2019-20 GRIZZLIES REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN