Memphis Grizzlies announce 2019-20 promotional schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 regular season, introducing all-new collectibles, keepsakes and theme nights to celebrate the 25th season of Grizzlies basketball.

In addition, starting Saturday, September 28 at 10 a.m., fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for all Grizzlies regular season and preseason contests. Tickets start at just $10 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. An exclusive single game ticket presale is available on Thursday, September 26 for all MVP Season Ticket Members and Partial Plan Holders. Also, all fans who subscribe to Grizzlies e-news will be able to purchase their single game tickets beginning on Friday, September 27.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2019-20 regular season on the road against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, October 23 and will return to FedExForum for the Home Opener on Friday, October 25 when the team takes on the Chicago Bulls. To welcome Grind City fans back to FedExForum, all fans in attendance will receive a Grizzlies Growl Towel. Giveaways will continue on October 27 against the Brooklyn Nets and Saturday, November 2 vs. Phoenix Suns where the Grizzlies will treat all fans with a Magnet Schedule, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Throughout the season, the Grizzlies home slate will feature new collectible keepsakes during select games, including a Grizzlies Commemorative Arm Sleeve when Mike Conley returns to Memphis on Friday, November 15 vs. Utah Jazz presented by Budweiser and a Grizzlies Commemorative t-shirt on March 28 when Marc Gasol and the Toronto Raptors visit Memphis.

In celebration of the 25th Season of Grizzlies basketball, the team will host 10 Hardwood Classic Throwback Nights where they will not only don the 25th Season Vancouver Classic Edition uniform, but they will also play on the newly-designed alternate court that incorporates elements from each court the team played on during the Vancouver and early Memphis eras. On select nights, fans will have the opportunity to snag a few throwback giveaway items such as a Hardwood Classics Flip Hat on November 29 vs. Utah Jazz, a Retro Fanny Pack on December 29 vs. Charlotte Hornets and a Throwback Scarf on January 12 when the team takes on the Golden State Warriors presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. The Grizzlies’ Hardwood Classic Throwback Nights are as follows:

Saturday, November 23 vs. Los Angeles Lakers Friday, January 17 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, November 29 vs. Utah Jazz Monday, February 2 vs. Detroit Pistons Monday, December 16 vs. Miami Heat Wednesday, February 12 vs. Portland Trailblazers Sunday, December 29 vs. Charlotte Hornets Tuesday, March 17 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, January 12 vs. Golden State Warriors Saturday, March 28 vs. Toronto Raptors

Grizz Nation will be able to get a Grizzlies 2020 Pet Calendar for Adoptable Pet Night against the Houston Rockets. The calendar will feature photos of Grizzlies players and their pets. Fan favorites Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr. along with the Grizzlies’ 2019 draft picks Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke will also be featured during multiple matchups this season: Jonas Valanciunas Oven Mitts on Nov. 27 during the Grizzlies’ Thanksgiving Game against the Los Angeles Clippers, #12 Ja Morant and #13 Jaren Jackson Jr. Socks on (12/13) December 13 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Ja Morant Pocket Squares on January 17 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Jaren Jackson Jr. Slides for Women’s Night on March 21 vs. New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Clarke Mini-Hoop Sets when the team takes on the Dallas Mavericks on April 3. For the most updated and complete promotional calendar, visit grizzlies.com.

In addition, the annual GrizzFit 5K, benefitting the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation, will be held on Saturday, April 4 this season. Individual race packs will be available and will include the entry fee, bib number, 5K T-shirt and a ticket to either the April 3 game vs. Dallas Mavericks or the April 11 gave vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Additional GrizzFit 5K details will be announced at a later date.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 28 at 10 a.m. and are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.