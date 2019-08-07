Memphis Grizzlies announce 2019-20 preseason schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced its five-game 2019-20 preseason schedule, which will begin with a trio of home exhibitions at FedExForum. The Grizzlies will tip-off the schedule by hosting international opponents Maccabi Haifa in the preseason opener at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 and the New Zealand Breakers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8 (all times Central). Memphis then will host the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 14.

Following the first three home games, the Grizzlies will end the exhibition schedule with road tilts against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16 at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18 at the AT&T Center. The full preseason schedule is below.

Memphis Grizzlies 2019-20 Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Time (CT) Local TV Local Radio Sunday, October 6 vs Maccabi Haifa FedExForum 2 p.m. - 92.9 FM ESPN Tuesday, October 8 vs New Zealand Breakers FedExForum 7 p.m. - 92.9 FM ESPN Monday, October 14 vs Charlotte Hornets FedExForum 7 p.m. FSSE 92.9 FM ESPN Wednesday, October 16 @ Oklahoma City Thunder Chesapeake Energy Arena 7 p.m. FSSE 92.9 FM ESPN Friday, October 18 @ San Antonio Spurs AT&T Center 7:30 p.m. FSSE 92.9 FM ESPN

FOX Sports Southeast will televise the three preseason contests against NBA opponents, the Hornets, Thunder and Spurs, with each broadcast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. Memphis’ preseason home games also will stream on the FOX Sports GO App. In addition, all five preseason games will be broadcast on radio at 92.9 FM ESPN and across the Grizzlies Radio Network.

Single-game tickets for all Grizzlies preseason home games will go on sale at a date to be announced. Tickets for these contests will be available for purchase at Grizzlies.com, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).