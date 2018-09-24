Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018 training camp roster
Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team’s roster for Grizzlies 2018 Training Camp, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers. The Grizzlies will hold training camp from Sept. 25-28 at the Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum.
The Grizzlies’ training camp roster, included below, will be available to the media at the team’s annual Media Day starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24 at FedExForum along with coaches, players and select members of the front office.
Following training camp, the Grizzlies will host an Open Practice and Scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon at FedExForum. The Open Practice and Scrimmage is free to the public, and fans in attendance will receive vouchers for a Grizzlies 2018 preseason game and a Memphis Hustle 2018-19 regular season game.
The Grizzlies will open their preseason schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 2 against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The team will host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at FedExForum in its preseason home opener.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2018 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|NBA Yrs
|
1
|
Kyle Anderson
|
F
|
6-9
|
230
|
9/20/1993
|
UCLA/USA
|
4
|
24
|
Dillon Brooks
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
220
|
1/22/1996
|
Oregon/Canada
|
1
|
8
|
MarShon Brooks
|
G
|
6-5
|
200
|
1/26/1989
|
Providence/USA
|
4
|
3
|
Jevon Carter
|
G
|
6-2
|
196
|
9/14/1995
|
West Virginia/USA
|
R
|
18
|
Omri Casspi
|
F
|
6-9
|
225
|
6/22/1988
|
Maccabi Tel Aviv/Israel
|
9
|
11
|
Mike Conley
|
G
|
6-1
|
175
|
10/11/1987
|
Ohio State/USA
|
11
|
4
|
Markel Crawford
|
G
|
6-4
|
210
|
10/22/1994
|
Ole Miss/USA
|
R
|
33
|
Marc Gasol
|
C
|
7-1
|
255
|
1/29/1985
|
Akasvayu Girona/Spain
|
10
|
2
|
Brandon Goodwin
|
G
|
6-2
|
180
|
10/2/1995
|
Florida Gulf Coast/USA
|
R
|
0
|
JaMychal Green
|
F
|
6-9
|
227
|
6/21/1990
|
Alabama/USA
|
4
|
5
|
Andrew Harrison
|
G
|
6-6
|
213
|
10/28/1994
|
Kentucky/USA
|
2
|
13
|
Jaren Jackson Jr.
|
F
|
6-11
|
242
|
9/15/1999
|
Michigan State/USA
|
R
|
6
|
Shelvin Mack
|
G
|
6-3
|
203
|
4/22/1990
|
Butler/USA
|
7
|
14
|
Doral Moore
|
C
|
7-1
|
280
|
1/21/1997
|
Wake Forest/USA
|
R
|
25
|
Chandler Parsons
|
F
|
6-10
|
230
|
10/25/1988
|
Florida/USA
|
7
|
10
|
Ivan Rabb
|
F
|
6-10
|
220
|
2/4/1997
|
California/USA
|
1
|
7
|
Wayne Selden Jr.
|
G/F
|
6-5
|
230
|
9/30/1994
|
Kansas/USA
|
2
|
17
|
Garrett Temple
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
195
|
5/8/1986
|
LSU/USA
|
8
|
12
|
Yuta Watanabe 2W
|
G/F
|
6-9
|
205
|
10/13/1994
|
George Washington/Japan
|
R
* - 2W indicates a Two-Way Player who will be eligible to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.