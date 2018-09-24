Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018 training camp roster

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team’s roster for Grizzlies 2018 Training Camp, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers. The Grizzlies will hold training camp from Sept. 25-28 at the Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum.

The Grizzlies’ training camp roster, included below, will be available to the media at the team’s annual Media Day starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24 at FedExForum along with coaches, players and select members of the front office.

Following training camp, the Grizzlies will host an Open Practice and Scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon at FedExForum. The Open Practice and Scrimmage is free to the public, and fans in attendance will receive vouchers for a Grizzlies 2018 preseason game and a Memphis Hustle 2018-19 regular season game.

The Grizzlies will open their preseason schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 2 against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The team will host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at FedExForum in its preseason home opener.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2018 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Yrs 1 Kyle Anderson F 6-9 230 9/20/1993 UCLA/USA 4 24 Dillon Brooks G/F 6-6 220 1/22/1996 Oregon/Canada 1 8 MarShon Brooks G 6-5 200 1/26/1989 Providence/USA 4 3 Jevon Carter G 6-2 196 9/14/1995 West Virginia/USA R 18 Omri Casspi F 6-9 225 6/22/1988 Maccabi Tel Aviv/Israel 9 11 Mike Conley G 6-1 175 10/11/1987 Ohio State/USA 11 4 Markel Crawford G 6-4 210 10/22/1994 Ole Miss/USA R 33 Marc Gasol C 7-1 255 1/29/1985 Akasvayu Girona/Spain 10 2 Brandon Goodwin G 6-2 180 10/2/1995 Florida Gulf Coast/USA R 0 JaMychal Green F 6-9 227 6/21/1990 Alabama/USA 4 5 Andrew Harrison G 6-6 213 10/28/1994 Kentucky/USA 2 13 Jaren Jackson Jr. F 6-11 242 9/15/1999 Michigan State/USA R 6 Shelvin Mack G 6-3 203 4/22/1990 Butler/USA 7 14 Doral Moore C 7-1 280 1/21/1997 Wake Forest/USA R 25 Chandler Parsons F 6-10 230 10/25/1988 Florida/USA 7 10 Ivan Rabb F 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California/USA 1 7 Wayne Selden Jr. G/F 6-5 230 9/30/1994 Kansas/USA 2 17 Garrett Temple G/F 6-6 195 5/8/1986 LSU/USA 8 12 Yuta Watanabe 2W G/F 6-9 205 10/13/1994 George Washington/Japan R

* - 2W indicates a Two-Way Player who will be eligible to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.