Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018 training camp roster

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Sep 24, 2018

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team’s roster for Grizzlies 2018 Training Camp, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers. The Grizzlies will hold training camp from Sept. 25-28 at the Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum.

The Grizzlies’ training camp roster, included below, will be available to the media at the team’s annual Media Day starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24 at FedExForum along with coaches, players and select members of the front office.

Following training camp, the Grizzlies will host an Open Practice and Scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon at FedExForum. The Open Practice and Scrimmage is free to the public, and fans in attendance will receive vouchers for a Grizzlies 2018 preseason game and a Memphis Hustle 2018-19 regular season game.

The Grizzlies will open their preseason schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 2 against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The team will host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at FedExForum in its preseason home opener.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22- and 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2018 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Yrs

1

Kyle Anderson

F

6-9

230

9/20/1993

UCLA/USA

4

24

Dillon Brooks

G/F

6-6

220

1/22/1996

Oregon/Canada

1

8

MarShon Brooks

G

6-5

200

1/26/1989

Providence/USA

4

3

Jevon Carter

G

6-2

196

9/14/1995

West Virginia/USA

R

18

Omri Casspi

F

6-9

225

6/22/1988

Maccabi Tel Aviv/Israel

9

11

Mike Conley

G

6-1

175

10/11/1987

Ohio State/USA

11

4

Markel Crawford

G

6-4

210

10/22/1994

Ole Miss/USA

R

33

Marc Gasol

C

7-1

255

1/29/1985

Akasvayu Girona/Spain

10

2

Brandon Goodwin

G

6-2

180

10/2/1995

Florida Gulf Coast/USA

R

0

JaMychal Green

F

6-9

227

6/21/1990

Alabama/USA

4

5

Andrew Harrison

G

6-6

213

10/28/1994

Kentucky/USA

2

13

Jaren Jackson Jr.

F

6-11

242

9/15/1999

Michigan State/USA

R

6

Shelvin Mack

G

6-3

203

4/22/1990

Butler/USA

7

14

Doral Moore

C

7-1

280

1/21/1997

Wake Forest/USA

R

25

Chandler Parsons

F

6-10

230

10/25/1988

Florida/USA

7

10

Ivan Rabb

F

6-10

220

2/4/1997

California/USA

1

7

Wayne Selden Jr.

G/F

6-5

230

9/30/1994

Kansas/USA

2

17

Garrett Temple

G/F

6-6

195

5/8/1986

LSU/USA

8

12

Yuta Watanabe 2W

G/F

6-9

205

10/13/1994

George Washington/Japan

R

* - 2W indicates a Two-Way Player who will be eligible to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.

