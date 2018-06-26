Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018 Summer League Mini-Camp roster and schedule

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that 2018 draftees Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jevon Carter will join Deyonta Davis, Myke Henry, Ivan Rabb, Kobi Simmons and Wayne Selden Jr. on the Grizzlies’ 2018 Summer League Mini-Camp roster. The full roster is listed below.

No Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Pre-Draft Team/Home Country NBA Yrs 15 Dee Bost G 6-2 176 10/12/1989 Mississippi State/USA R 19 Matthew Butler G 6-2 185 3/2/1995 Tennessee-Martin/USA R 3 Jevon Carter G 6-2 200 9/14/1995 West Virginia/USA R 18 Markel Crawford G 6-4 210 10/22/1994 Ole Miss/USA R 21 Deyonta Davis C 6-11 237 12/2/1996 Michigan State/USA 2 26 Demetrius Denzel-Dyson G 6-5 205 2/22/1995 Samford/USA R 16 Brandon Goodwin G 6-2 180 10/2/1995 Florida Gulf Coast/USA R 4 Myke Henry G/F 6-6 226 12/23/1992 DePaul/USA 1 13 Jaren Jackson Jr. F 6-11 236 9/15/1999 Michigan State/USA R 28 Terry Larrier F 6-8 192 8/15/1995 Connecticut/USA R 32 William Lee F 6-9 206 1/10/1995 UAB/USA R 31 Anas Mahmoud C 7-0 215 5/9/1995 Louisville/USA R 27 E.C. Matthews G 6-5 200 10/3/1995 Rhode Island/USA R 10 Ivan Rabb F 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California/USA 1 7 Wayne Selden Jr. G/F 6-5 230 9/30/1994 Kansas/USA 2 2 Kobi Simmons G 6-4 170 7/4/1997 Arizona/USA 1 30 Christian Watford F 6-9 220 4/28/1991 Indiana/USA R

The mini-camp will include five sessions taking place on Thursday, June 28 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 29 from noon-2 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Media availability will take place following the early sessions on Thursday and Saturday and the lone session on Friday. Media is encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to the end of each session.

Following mini-camp, the 2018 Memphis Grizzlies Summer League Team will compete in the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League from July 2-5. The team will play three games against the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. The team will then travel to Las Vegas for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, a 12-day, 82-game competition featuring all 30 teams that will tip off on Friday, July 6 and continue through Tuesday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion in Las Vegas. Teams will play three preliminary games between July 6-10 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on Tuesday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.

