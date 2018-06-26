Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018 Summer League Mini-Camp roster and schedule
Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that 2018 draftees Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jevon Carter will join Deyonta Davis, Myke Henry, Ivan Rabb, Kobi Simmons and Wayne Selden Jr. on the Grizzlies’ 2018 Summer League Mini-Camp roster. The full roster is listed below.
|No
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Pre-Draft Team/Home Country
|NBA Yrs
|15
|Dee Bost
|G
|6-2
|176
|10/12/1989
|Mississippi State/USA
|R
|19
|Matthew Butler
|G
|6-2
|185
|3/2/1995
|Tennessee-Martin/USA
|R
|3
|Jevon Carter
|G
|6-2
|200
|9/14/1995
|West Virginia/USA
|R
|18
|Markel Crawford
|G
|6-4
|210
|10/22/1994
|Ole Miss/USA
|R
|21
|Deyonta Davis
|C
|6-11
|237
|12/2/1996
|Michigan State/USA
|2
|26
|Demetrius Denzel-Dyson
|G
|6-5
|205
|2/22/1995
|Samford/USA
|R
|16
|Brandon Goodwin
|G
|6-2
|180
|10/2/1995
|Florida Gulf Coast/USA
|R
|4
|Myke Henry
|G/F
|6-6
|226
|12/23/1992
|DePaul/USA
|1
|13
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|F
|6-11
|236
|9/15/1999
|Michigan State/USA
|R
|28
|Terry Larrier
|F
|6-8
|192
|8/15/1995
|Connecticut/USA
|R
|32
|William Lee
|F
|6-9
|206
|1/10/1995
|UAB/USA
|R
|31
|Anas Mahmoud
|C
|7-0
|215
|5/9/1995
|Louisville/USA
|R
|27
|E.C. Matthews
|G
|6-5
|200
|10/3/1995
|Rhode Island/USA
|R
|10
|Ivan Rabb
|F
|6-10
|220
|2/4/1997
|California/USA
|1
|7
|Wayne Selden Jr.
|G/F
|6-5
|230
|9/30/1994
|Kansas/USA
|2
|2
|Kobi Simmons
|G
|6-4
|170
|7/4/1997
|Arizona/USA
|1
|30
|Christian Watford
|F
|6-9
|220
|4/28/1991
|Indiana/USA
|R
The mini-camp will include five sessions taking place on Thursday, June 28 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 29 from noon-2 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Media availability will take place following the early sessions on Thursday and Saturday and the lone session on Friday. Media is encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to the end of each session.
Following mini-camp, the 2018 Memphis Grizzlies Summer League Team will compete in the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League from July 2-5. The team will play three games against the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. The team will then travel to Las Vegas for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, a 12-day, 82-game competition featuring all 30 teams that will tip off on Friday, July 6 and continue through Tuesday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion in Las Vegas. Teams will play three preliminary games between July 6-10 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on Tuesday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.
