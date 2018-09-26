Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018-19 promotional schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their promotional schedule for the 2018-19 regular season, introducing all-new collectibles, keepsakes and theme nights to celebrate the 18th season of Grizzlies basketball in Grind City.

In addition, starting on Saturday, September 29 at 11 a.m., fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for all Grizzlies regular season and preseason contests. Tickets start at just $10 and are available for purchase at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Fans will also have the opportunity to test drive Season Tickets and ticket packages on September 28 from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. during Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum where Account Executives will be on hand to assist. In addition, the Grizzlies will host their free annual Open Practice & Scrimmage beginning at noon on Saturday, September 29 at FedExForum where attendees will get a first-look at this year’s 2018-19 squad including fan favorites Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Dillon Brooks. Fans can also test drive seats during Open Practice. The scrimmage is free to the public and doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The Grizzlies are also offering a new limited time ticket deal for kids ages 12 and under. Fans who purchase an adult Terrace Level I, II, III or IV ticket for any Sunday game this season will receive a free ticket for any child age 12 and under. This ticket promotion is available for Sunday, November 25 vs. New York Knicks, Sunday, March 10 vs. Orlando Magic and Sunday, April 7 vs. Dallas Mavericks. Fans can get their kids free tickets now at the FedExForum Box Office or at grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information, call (901) 888-HOOP.

This season, Grind City Wrestling Nights are back bigger than ever with more body slams, broken tables and a new ticket package and giveaways for the 2018-19 season. Each wrestling night this season will also be a Wingsday Wrestling Night where Grizzlies fans can get a Terrace Level IV ticket and a five-piece boneless wings coupon for just $22 presented by Wing Guru. Fans can redeem the coupon at either the Mount Moriah or Bartlett Wing Guru locations. This ticket package is available at grizzlies.com/tickets or by phone at (901) 888-HOOP.

Grind City Wingsday Wrestling Nights are listed below:

Date: Opponent: Saturday, November 10 vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, December 15 vs. Houston Rockets Wednesday, January 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs Saturday, February 9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, March 20 vs. Houston Rockets Saturday, March 23 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2018-19 regular season on the road against the Indiana Pacers and will return back to FedExForum for the Home Opener on Friday, October 19 when the team takes on the Atlanta Hawks. To welcome Grind City fans back to FedExForum, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Grizzlies MEM Headband. October giveaways will continue on Oct. 27 against the Phoenix Suns and Tuesday, October 30 vs. Washington Wizards where the Grizzlies will treat all fans with a Magnet Schedule, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Throughout the season, the Grizzlies home slate will feature new collectible keepsakes during select games, including a Grizzlies Wrestling T-shirt on the first Grind City Wrestling Night of the season when the team takes on the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 10, a Grizzlies Pet Bandana on Adoptable Pet Night vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 26 and a Grizzlies Fanny Pack on Flashback Friday vs. Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 4.

Fans will also have the chance to snag a Grizzlies backpack on Grizz’s birthday when the Grizzlies face the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 26, a Wrestling Scarf on the Feb. 9 Grind City Wrestling Night when the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans and a Grizzlies World Championship Belt on March 23 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

A few fan favorites, including Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and the Grizzlies’ 2018 fourth overall draft pick Jaren Jackson Jr., will also be featured during three matchups: Marc Gasol Cooking Apron on Nov. 16 during Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Night presented by Kroger when the Grizzlies take on the Sacramento Kings, Mike Conley ‘Elf on a Shelf’ during the Holiday Game on Dec. 14 vs. Miami Heat and a Jaren Jackson Jr.‘Shoot’ Dance Figure on Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Clippers. For the most updated and complete promotional calendar, visit grizzlies.com.

In addition, the annual GrizzFit 5K presented by Live Love Memphis and benefitting the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation will be held on April 6 this season. Individual race packs will be available and will include the entry fee, bib number, 5K T-shirt and a ticket to the April 7 game vs. Dallas Mavericks. Fans can also sign-up for the annual Tour de Grizz presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee the following day on Sunday, April 7 where Grizzlies fans will ride their bikes together to the game. Packages will include a Terrace Level ticket to the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup that day, a Memphis Police Department escorted bike ride to and from FedExForum and a Tour de Grizz commemorative T-shirt. Additional GrizzFit 5K and Tour de Grizz details will be announced at a later date.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 29 at 11 a.m. and are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).