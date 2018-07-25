Memphis Grizzlies announce 2018-19 preseason schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their 2018-19 preseason schedule, featuring three home games at FedExForum. The Grizzlies will host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 5, the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, October 6 and the Houston Rockets in the preseason finale on Friday, October 12. All preseason home games will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT.

The Grizzlies will open their preseason schedule on Tuesday, October 2 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama against the Rockets at 7 p.m. CT. Memphis also will travel to Orlando to play the Magic on Wednesday, October 10 at 6 p.m. CT. The team’s full five-game exhibition schedule is listed below.

FOX Sports Southeast will televise the home preseason contests with each broadcast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. Memphis’ preseason home games will also stream on the FOX Sports App. In addition, all five preseason games will be broadcast on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Memphis Grizzlies 2018-19 preseason schedule