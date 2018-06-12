Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis River Parks Partnership team up to program ‘RiverPlay’ pop-up space at Tom Lee Park

The Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) are collaborating to launch the temporary public recreation space “RiverPlay” at Tom Lee Park with a grand opening celebration set for this Friday, June 15 at 2 p.m. This event is open to the general public, and media is invited to attend.

The RiverPlay installation follows a successful pilot last summer that attracted hundreds of families to an installation on the Fourth Bluff. This year’s pop-up will be hosted on the parking lot at Beale Street Landing in Tom Lee Park. The free outdoor shared space will offer a variety of activities such as half-court basketball, equipment rentals at the GrizzFit Gear Shack, lawn games and playing fields for soccer and football. In addition, RiverPlay will feature three special “Sunset Skate” nights on June 29, July 20 and August 3. All activities are designed to produce positive shared experiences within the community and along the riverfront.

“We’re pleased to be working alongside the Memphis Grizzlies to bring RiverPlay back to Memphis River Parks,” said Carol Coletta President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership. “The partnership works to deliver a catalytic, connected and fun riverfront for all Memphians, and RiverPlay will help us do that. We’re excited to host it and look forward to seeing new faces and new activity in the park this summer.”

“Our GrizzFit coaches will be Play Ambassadors at RiverPlay again this summer. Their job is to engage the community in games and activities, ensuring that the environment is safe, beautiful and fun!”, said Diane Terrell, VP of Community Engagement for the Grizzlies and Executive Director of the Grizzlies Foundation. “There is such a cool vibe down on the river this summer with BikeShare and all the amazing green space renovations – we’re excited to be part of it.”

Beginning June 15 through August 5, the GrizzFit Gear Shack at RiverPlay will open every Wednesday through Sunday from 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Park visitors can rent athletic gear such as jump ropes, basketballs, footballs and more, all for free. Hours will extend to 9 p.m. on “Sunset Skate” Fridays throughout the summer. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult to check out equipment. Visitors are also encouraged to use Memphis’ new bike share to attend RiverPlay and can use the promo code RiverPlay18 to unlock a free hour ride that can be used Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16.

In addition, the Grizzlies have also activated another GrizzFit Gear Shack this summer at Chandler Park, where this past season, the Grizzlies full roster of players and coaches helped renovate, adding new basketball courts, a tech park and a chess park. To encourage more youth to get active in their neighborhood parks, the Grizzlies organization will not only be offering free gear rentals at Chandler Park, but they will also be programing a free GrizzFit Summer Skills Camp every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through the end of July. The camp will introduce youth to the fundamentals of various traditional and non-traditional sports and fitness activities. Participants will have the opportunity to meet GrizzFit coaches, interact with kids from around the community and explore various non-traditional sports. The GrizzFit program is presented by Nike.

ABOUT MEMPHIS RIVER PARKS PARTNERSHIP

Memphis River Parks Partnership works with and for the people of Memphis to trigger the transformative power of the river. See more at memphisriverparks.org or follow the partnership on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @MemRiverParks.