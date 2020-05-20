Memphis Grizzlies and FOX Sports Southeast continue “Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition” presented by Budweiser

The Memphis Grizzlies and FOX Sports Southeast today announced that "Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition", presented by Budweiser, will continue highlighting Legendary Games and Moments in Grizzlies postseason history through re-airings on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app every Friday and Sunday through June 7.

This week, "Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition" will feature two Grizzlies home victories at FedExForum over the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2011 Western Conference Semifinals: Memphis’ 101-93 overtime triumph in Game 3 and Zach Randolph’s 30-point, 13-rebound performance in the Grizzlies’ 95-83 Game 6 win.

Each classic playoff game will feature a special introduction from Grizzlies TV play-by-play Pete Pranica with original in-game play-by-play analysis and commentary. Each Sunday at 5 p.m., FOX Sports will continue to air "The Best of The Chris Vernon Show", presented by Direct Auto Insurance, a compilation of the best interviews, clips and commentary from the past week in the world of sports, entertainment and lifestyle.

The full broadcast schedule for “Grizzlies Rewind: Playoff Edition” through June 7 is below:

Date Opponent Box Score Tipoff Friday, May 22 Thunder (Game 3, 2011 WC Semifinals) W 101-93 7 p.m. Sunday, May 24 Thunder (Game 6, 2011 WC Semifinals) W 95-83 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 Trail Blazers (Game 3, 2015 WC First Round) W 115-109 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31 Trail Blazers (Game 5, 2015 WC First Round) W 99-93 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 Spurs (Game 3, 2017 WC First Round) W 105-94 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7 Spurs (Game 4, 2017 WC First Round) W 110-108 (OT) 6:30 p.m.

“Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition” will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app across Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee. Local channel listings can be found below. Grizzlies content will also be available on @GrizzliesOnFSSE. Fans can also catch an encore of “Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition" on Grizzlies.com and within the Grizzlies Mobile App after each game.

Regional Fox Sports Southeast Channels

Channels AT&T U-verse Directv Spectrum Xfinity Memphis 1727 649-2 1251 Chattanooga 1727 649-2 811 1251 Knoxville 1727 649-2 811 1251 Nashville 1727 649-2 811 1251

Check your TV channel guide for details.

Please note: All times listed on this page are in Central Time. Games are updated as soon as satellite information is received. While we do our best to keep this information current, in some cases information may not be available until day of game. Channel listings are subject to change. Please check with your cable or satellite provider for the most current information for alt channel listings for Grizzlies games.

FOX Sports GO Streaming FAQs

The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays.

Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Will I be able to stream Grizzlies games this season? Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports Southeast as a part of your channel line-up, you will be able to stream FOX Sports Southeast’s Grizzlies telecasts on FOX Sports GO as part of your video subscription. How does it work and how much does it cost? If a Grizzlies game is being televised on FOX Sports Southeast, it will also be available on FOX Sports GO. To stream games, users will need to verify their credentials by signing in with their pay-TV provider’s User ID and Password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO. How can I access FOX Sports GO? FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store. Why do I need to sign in? FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch on best available screen – at home or on the go. Which pay-TV providers participate in FOX Sports GO? Please visit FOXSportsGO.com for a full list of participating pay-TV providers. What if I do not have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them? Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your username and password. FOX Sports GO is not working. What can I do? You can contact us on Twitter @FOXSportsGOHelp or visit foxsports.custhelp.com.

For all other questions, please review our FAQ page on FOXSportsGO.com.