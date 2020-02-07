Memphis Grizzlies acquire Justise Winslow, Gorgui Dieng and Dion Waiters in three-team trade with Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has completed a three-team trade with the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies have acquired forward Justise Winslow and guard Dion Waiters from the Heat as well as center Gorgui Dieng from the Timberwolves. In addition, the Grizzlies traded forwards Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill and Andre Iguodala to the Heat.

Winslow (6-6, 225) has averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.0 minutes in 11 games (five starts) for the Heat this season. The five-year NBA veteran has appeared in 241 games (105 starts) and has averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 28.4 minutes since he was selected by Miami with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old was a 2015-16 NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection. A native of Houston, Winslow played one season at Duke University, teaming with current Grizzlies guards Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen to guide the Blue Devils to the 2015 NCAA Championship.

Dieng (6-11, 252) has recorded 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.9 minutes in 46 games (17 starts) for the Timberwolves this season. The 30-year-old Senegal native, who teamed with Jones for four seasons (2015-19) in Minnesota, is shooting a career-high 38.3 percent from three-point range this season. The seven-year NBA veteran has appeared in 498 games (204 starts) and has averaged 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.1 minutes for Minnesota since he was selected with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft.

Waiters (6-3, 215) has posted 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.0 minutes in three games off the bench for the Heat this season. The eight-year NBA veteran has appeared in 412 games (211 starts) and has averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.3 minutes for Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Miami since he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft. The 28-year-old Philadelphia native was a 2012-13 All-Rookie First Team honoree.

Crowder (6-6, 235) averaged 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.4 minutes in 45 games (all starts) for the Grizzlies this season after he was acquired by Memphis from Utah on July 6. The 29-year-old eight-year NBA veteran has appeared in 588 games (289 starts) and has averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.6 minutes for Dallas, Boston, Cleveland, Utah and Memphis since he was drafted with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Hill (6-6, 225) recorded 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.8 minutes in 48 games (three starts) for Memphis this season after he was acquired by the Grizzlies from Atlanta on July 7. The 28-year-old seven-year NBA veteran has competed in 353 games (171 starts) and has averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.1 minutes for Indiana, New Orleans and Memphis since he was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft.

Iguodala (6-6, 215) did not appear in a game for the Grizzlies this season after he was acquired from Golden State with a 2024 first round draft pick on July 7. The 36-year-old has played 15 NBA seasons for Philadelphia, Denver and Golden State.